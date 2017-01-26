UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Tour of D-G Elementary Building and Regular Board Meeting

January 23, 2017

(pending board approval)

Tour of D-G Elementary Building: The board toured the D-G Elementary building beginning at 6:00 pm.

Roll: The regular meeting of the Board was called to order by President Connolly at 6:40 pm in the D-G Elementary Library. The following board members were present: Darrell DeWinter, Cathy Niebergall, Kevin Sash, Jenna Scott, and Brian Weber. Absent: Corey Lorenzen.

Agenda: Supt Fleshner requested the following items be added to the agenda: under item #7 early retirement add Julie Flores, under item #13 resignations – Julie Flores as 5-8 guidance counselor and Kate Sibenaller as Sophomore English, appointments – Kent King as Spec Educ Bus Route Driver. On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by DeWinter, the board approved the agenda as amended. Motion carried 6-0.

D-G Elementary Presentation: Christy Crees (K-5 Literacy Coordinator), Michelle Keegan (K-12 Instructional Strategist), Tracie Grosse (LPC Instructional Coach Grds 2-3), and Corindy Stoakes (K-12 Instructional Strategist) shared information on Elementary Literacy Interventions at the two elementary buildings. The reading program includes using specific interventions to help students in small groups or individually, depending on their needs. The teachers work together to share their ideas and techniques to determine what allows each student to achieve.

Superintendent’s Report: 1) Instructional Updates: The Iowa Report Card is now available for review. The report includes a rating for each school building in the state. Our districts buildings have remained stable or improved in their ratings from the previous year. The ratings for our buildings are, from 2015 to 2016: High School remains at Commendable, Middle School was Acceptable and is now Commendable, LPC Elem was Commendable and is now High Performing, and D-G Elem remains at Commendable. 2) Professional Development Update: Poverty Training and Train Ugly – Both the elementary and secondary level professional development presentations were cancelled on January 16, 2017 due to the ice. The Train Ugly presentation was being hosted by Dike-New Hartford CSD and they have rescheduled the presentation for April 17th. 3) Superintendent Evaluation Update: Supt Fleshner and Board Pres Connolly held a conference call with Harry Heiligenthal from IASB regarding superintendent evaluations. Harry indicated he would be available to come to our district and hold a workshop for the board on evaluations. He gave several dates he had available. The board should look at their calendars and let Supt Fleshner know what date will work the best for a workshop. 4) Capital Projects Update: Supt Fleshner reviewed information on projects that have been prioritized by the administrators, the estimates of those projects, and how those costs fit in with the dollars we have available. Supt Fleshner reviewed information on the Capital Projects and PPEL funds and tax rates which were shared with the board in November. The board discussed the possibility of the voted PPEL and how that might help us do the things we need to in the buildings.

Corey Lorenzen arrived at 7:52 pm.

5) Transportation Update: Supt Fleshner shared information on estimated bus costs if we were to purchase a bus and on the mileage and ages of our vans. Supt Fleshner reported on a meeting he had with Consolidated Energy regarding the use of propane buses and also on bidding out fuel prices. 6) Donors Choose website: HS Business Educ teacher Kyle Kuhlers used this website to fund one of his classroom projects. This is a website for teachers to receive outside funding for resources for their classes. People go to the website, select what projects or requests they want to help fund, payment is made on the website, and the items are sent to the teacher. 7) Certified Enrollment – Kudos to the Staff from ISFIS: Supt Fleshner received an e-mail passing on kudos to our staff for being highlighted in the DE’s December School Leader Update on the Gold Star List, which includes all districts who had the certified enrollment data completed by Oct 15. In addition, Union CSD also was listed as a Platinum Star District 2016 for having the data entered correctly the first time. Many staff members help with this report, with Carol Grote being the one that makes sure everything is finalized and correct before it is sent in. 8) Promise of Iowa: Resolution was given to board members to read and the resolution will be put on the February board agenda as an action item. 9) Supt Fleshner reported that, as of July 1, 2017, all school districts participating in the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program will be required to have an Unpaid Meal Charge Policy. 10) Financial Focus in February: Supt Fleshner reported that he would like to make the primary focus of the February board meeting be on finance and staff planning.

Early Retirement Requests: The board received four early retirement requests. On a motion by Sash, seconded by Lorenzen, the board moved to rescind the $5,000 additional incentive that had been added to the retirement package in December, which was contingent on at least ten eligible staff taking early retirement. The 55% of salary for those eligible and the reimbursement of unused sick days remains in effect. Motion carried 7-0.

First Reading of the Technology Mission Statement: Weber made a motion to approve the first reading of the technology mission statement. The motion was seconded by Scott. Motion carried 7-0.

Adjust the 2016-2017 School Calendar: Supt Fleshner reported that we would like to have both elementary and secondary licensed staff attend the rescheduled Train Ugly presentation at Dike-New Hartford on April 17th. In order to do this we would need to switch the regular school day on April 17th to a professional development day and make up the student day at the end of the school year. After much discussion, the consensus was to wait until the February board meeting before making any decision, to see if we have additional snow days between now and then.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the December 19, 2016 Board Meeting; Claims to be Paid; Financial Reports; Personnel: Resignations – Vada Elliott as TAG Teacher (Early Retirement), Julie Flores as 5-8 Guidance Counselor (Early Retirement), Christina Hanna as LPC Elem Head Cook, Jessica Hass as D-G Elem Teacher, Craig Rieks as HS Spec Educ Teacher (Early Retirement), Kate Sibenaller as HS Soph English, Michel Timmer as HS Head Custodian, Jill Van Veldhuizen as LPC Elem Art & TAG (Early Retirement), Appointments: Christina Hanna as Director of Food Service, Kent King as Spec Educ Route Driver, Michel Timmer as Director of Buildings, Grounds, and Transportation Supervisor, Brian Zuck as HS Head Boys Track; Early Graduation Requests; Open Enrollment Requests. On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Weber, the board approved the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

Adjourn: On a motion by Weber, seconded by Niebergall, the meeting adjourned at 8:31 pm. Motion carried 7-0.

Joseph R Connolly Jr, President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

