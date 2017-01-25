Three Candidates Seek Vacant Council Seat

La Porte City voters will have three candidates from which to choose when they go to the polls on February 7. On the ballot for the Special La Porte City Council Election are Jamine Gaston, Stuart Grote and Chad Van Dyke.

Union High School will be the voting location for the special election. The voting location will open at 7 AM that day and close at 8 PM.

The City Council seat in question was vacated by David Williams last month prior to his move out of state. The winner of the election will complete Williams’ term, which expires January 2, 2020.

A sample ballot for the February 7 election appears on page 7 of this edition of The Progress Review.