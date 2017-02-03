The Iowa Agricultural Development Division will be hosting a free Beginning Farmer Workshop on Thurs. Feb. 16 at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo. The workshop is open to anyone interested in learning about beginning farmer programs in Iowa.

The agenda includes an overview of USDA-Farm Service Agency and Iowa Finance Authority Beginning Farmer Programs as well as an Ag lender panel discussion which will cover how to enhance your relationship with an Ag lender, tips for preparing financial statements, cash flows and loan applications as well as how to improve your credit score. The event is free, but registration is required. Register at www.IowaFinanceAuthority.gov/IADD

Beginning Farmer Workshop

Thursday, February 16: 8:30 AM – 11 AM

Hawkeye Community College, 1501 East Orange Road, Tama Hall, Room 117