Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is once again offering free tax assistance and electronic filing to individuals of all ages with lower to moderate income.

Appointments are now being taken for the following tax preparation at the Kimball Ridge Center, 2101 Kimball Ave., Waterloo on Monday through Thursday, by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment or if you have questions, please call toll free: 866-469-2211.

Volunteers are trained in completing basic tax forms, understanding changes and updates, including provisions in the tax code that affect the senior population. Trainings are provided in part by IRS and AARP Foundation, sponsors of the tax service. RSVP is a program of the Corporation for National and Community Service and sponsored locally by Covenant Medical Center.