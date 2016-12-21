Rolland – Reiter

Keri Rolland and Mack Reiter would like to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.

Parents of the couple are Becky and the late Steve Rolland of La Porte City and Janet and the late Doug Reiter of Gilbertville.

The bride-to-be graduated from Union High School and the University of Iowa. She is a Tax Manager at Deloitte Tax, LLP in Minneapolis. The groom-to-be graduated from Don Bosco Catholic High School and the University of Minnesota. He is a Commodities Trader at ChemSol in Minneapolis.

The wedding ceremony is set for 4 PM on July 7, 2017 at Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville.