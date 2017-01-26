Swine health, a swine market outlook and barn safety will be three of the subjects discussed at the 2017 Iowa Pork Regional Conferences.

The Iowa Pork Producers Association, the Iowa Pork Industry Center and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach swine specialists will host the meetings at four Iowa locations Feb. 20-22 and Feb. 24.

“It’s imperative that our producers are equipped with valuable resources for current industry topics,” said IPPA Producer Education Director Drew Mogler. “This year’s regional conferences will provide worthwhile information for anyone involved in the day-to-day management of pork production.”

The following presentations will be delivered at each location:

Swine Health Update

Dr. Chris Rademacher, Extension swine veterinarian at the Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine will disclose what’s been learned about how to manage and prevent introduction or re-introduction of PEDV back into our swine herds. He’ll also discuss the current state of PRRS management and what researchers are learning about how to manage and prevent this disease. The latest on Senecavirus A also will be discussed.

Swine Market Outlook

Dr. Lee Schulz, Extension livestock economist at Iowa State University will address exports, domestic demand, health challenges and a multitude of other factors can impact the livestock producer’s bottom line. Dr. Schulz will dive into these issues and current projections, review forecasts for input costs and market hog value in 2017 and discuss what profit opportunity may be in store for producers in the year to come.

“Safe Pigs, Safe People – Steps to Make Your Barn Safer for All”

Erik Potter, swine specialist with Iowa State University Extension & Outreach will speak on the topic of barn safety. You’ve built the barn for the safety and well-being of the pigs, but have you identified the safety risks to you or your employees? Participants will learn how to identify risks along with steps to eliminate or minimize those risks. Topics to include animal handling, slips/trips/fall hazards, machine guarding, lock out/tag out, hazard communication, emergency preparedness and pit pumping.

Swine Health Management and Antibiotic Stewardship

Swine producers need to prepare their farms for new regulations that will likely change their health management strategies. As producers, we can choose to ignore, dispute or defend our operations, but during this session, the fourth option, stewardship, will be promoted. The swine specialists will look at what’s always been done and try to find ways to do it better. They’ll also focus on tools and techniques to use to reduce antibiotic usage.

Free PQA Plus® producer certification training sessions will be held prior to each conference. Training will be hosted from 9:30 AM to noon at each location.

To pre-register for the conference and/or certification training, contact Barb Nelson at (800) 372-7675 or bnelson@iowapork.org. The regional conferences are free for those who pre-register or $5 at the door.

2017 Iowa Pork Regional Conferences

All sessions are hosted from 1 PM to 4:30 PM.

Monday, Feb. 20: Orange City, Sioux County Extension Office

Tuesday, Feb. 21: Carroll, Carroll County Extension Office

Wednesday, Feb. 22: Washington, Washington County Extension Office

Friday, Feb. 24: Nashua, Borlaug Learning Center