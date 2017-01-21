Open House for New Public Works Facility

OPEN HOUSE – On Tuesday, January 24, the La Porte City community will get its first look at the City’s new Public Works building during an Open House held at the facility. With 9,900 square feet of space, the building offers plenty of room to store vehicles and other large equipment. In addition to office space and a break room for Public Works staff, a special climate-controlled area allows city personnel to complete repair and maintenance tasks regardless the weather. Photo by Mary Bauer.