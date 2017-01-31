At some point during their lives, 90% of the population will experience a need for blood. Whether it’s a trauma victim, surgery patient, cancer fighter, premature baby or a mother in distress after delivery, someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds. Since there is no substitute for human blood, these patients rely on others to regularly roll up their sleeve and make a lifesaving donation.

The La Porte City Lions Club will sponsor a blood drive in La Porte City on Wednesday, February 8, from 1:30-5:30 PM at Veterans Memorial Hall, 302 Cedar Street. Please stop in and donate to save lives!

To schedule a blood donation appointment online go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903. Walk-ins are also welcome!