LPC Utilities Board of Trustees – January 11, 2017

JANUARY 11, 2017

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on January 11, at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Mike Johnson, Bill Matthes and Kathy Strubel.

Mehlert made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0.

December minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.

Resolution # 16-28 “Resolution adopting and approving Tax Compliance relating to Tax Exempt bonds.” Motion made by Barz, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0.

Mehlert amended the January agenda Item # 5 to include an invoice from Esco for $237,500.00 for payment. Seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0.

The board approved to pay invoice for Series 2016 Project to Shermco for $2500.00, Eaton for $564,810.40 and Esco for $237,500.00. Motion to approve by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.

The Board reviewed the Wellmark Health Insurance Policy for 3/1/17 – 3/1/18. Barz made a motion to approve the quote, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0.

Motion to adjourn by Barz seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0

Meeting adjourned at 5:00pm.

Kathy Strubel, Recording Secretary

DECEMBER DISBURSEMENTS

Advanced Systems maint agreement $59.49

Aflac ins prem $47.72

Altorfer gen maint $1,986.71

Banker’s Trust bond pmt $11,170.00

CVB & Trust taxes, fed/fica $8,575.44

Consolidated Energy

diesel fuel $1,209.14

City of LPC city payback $4,852.51

Coots Material rock $125.06

Dearborn National ins prem $237.00

Delta Dental ins prem $316.20

Deposit Refund dep to customers $136.99

East Central Co-op fuel/salt $5,612.18

Fidelity Security Life ins prem $187.59

Hatch Grading hydrant repair $8,365.89

Hawkeye Alarm alarm system $267.50

IAMU hiss dues $537.67

Ia Dept Rev & Finance Nov sales tax $5,859.94

Ia One Call locates $70.30

Iowa Finance bond pmt $39,245.00

Iowa Workforce unemployment $9.42

IPERS IPERS $4,195.92

Itron maint agreement $1,419.92

Johnson Mike reimburse milage $235.97

Keyston Lab wt test $227.00

Kriz-Davis Co supplies $811.81

La Porte Motor Supply supplies $197.85

LPC Connect phone serv $407.29

LPC Post Office billing $284.98

LPC Printing billing notice $204.50

LPC Utilities – interdept well $15,553.40

Meterring & Tech wt meters $2,868.54

Monkeytown supplies $322.75

Petty Cash petty cash $74.08

RPGI purchased power $62,251.46

Shermco Engineering substation $6,950.00

Terex truck repair $2,167.51

Thriftway supplies $17.95

Urb’s supplies $69.02

USA Blue Book supplies $4,263.22

Utility Equipment hydrants $1,464.27

Veridian exp reimburse $1,842.44

Wellmark health ins $4,569.04

Electric / payroll $123,918.19

Debt Service $50,415.00

Water $45,076.18

GRAND TOTAL $219,409.37

DECEMBER REVENUE

Electric $156,731.33

Water $46,905.98

Interest $26.95

Electric Series 2016-Bond proceeds $2,146,200.00

GRAND TOTAL $2,349,864.26