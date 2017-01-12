LPC Lions Announce Upcoming Winter Events



Sat. Jan. 21………7 PM…LPC Golf Club

Sat. Feb. 18………7 PM…LPC Golf Club

SOUP LUNCHES

Sun. Jan. 22……..11 AM-1 PM…Veterans Hall

Sun. Feb. 19……..11 AM-1 PM…Veterans Hall

CORNHOLE (Bags) TOURNAMENTS

Sat. Feb. 25………1 PM…LPC Golf Club

Trivia Nights

The Saturday Trivia Nights begin with registration at 6 PM before the contest gets underway at 7 PM. Teams consist of a minimum of five up to a maximum of eight players. Each member pays $10 to play. Organizers will work to include those who wish to play but do not have enough members to create a full team.

Trivia Night consists of ten rounds of questions from ten different categories, as teams attempt to successfully answer one question posed from each category.

The rules for each Trivia Night are simple:

Brains only! No books or other devices, such as cell phones, are allowed.

Each team will have an official answer sheet for each round. Team members may assist each other before recording their answers.

At the end of each round, the answer sheets are collected and scored. At that time, the correct answers will be revealed.

Questions are worth ten points each, so a perfect round would net 100 points for the team.

Following the second trivia night, DJ Zach Hoover will be spinning some tunes to finish up the evening.

Teams may register online at http://lpclions.com/events/other-events/trivia-night-registration-form/ or at http://bit.ly/LPCtrivia

If you have any questions about the Trivia Night, contact Shawn Mehlert at 319-342-3121.

Soup Luncheons

The two Sundays following Trivia Night, the Lions Club will be hosting soup luncheons at the La Porte City Veterans Memorial Hall from 11 AM-1 PM. A multitude of soups will be offered, along with other hors d’oeuvres and dessert. This event is a free will donation! If you have any questions about the soup luncheons, contact Lion Bill Starr at 319-230-3857.

Cornhole Tournaments

On February 25 & March 25, the Lions Club will be hosting Cornhole (Bags) Tournaments. These will be held at the La Porte City Golf Club, at 1 PM. Cornhole or “Bags” is like horseshoes except you use wooden boxes called cornhole platforms and corn bags instead of horseshoes and metal stakes. Contestants take turns pitching their corn bags at the cornhole platform until a score of 21 points is reached. A corn bag in the hole scores three points; one on the platform scores one point.

Each Cornhole Tournament will feature two-person teams with an entry fee of $20 per team. A complete tournament match is the best out of three, with cancellation scoring. The first team to win two games wins the match and advances to the next round. Each team will be guaranteed at least two matches in these double-elimination tournaments.

Pre-registration for the Cornhole Tournaments is not required. Teams may register on site 30 minutes prior to the start of the tournament.Those who want to secure a team’s spot in the tournament early can do so online at http://lpclions.com/events/other-events/cornholebags-league/ Or http://bit.ly/LPCbags

Cash prizes awarded to the top finishing teams in each Cornhole Tournament, with amounts dependent upon the overall number of teams entered. Questions regarding the Cornhole tournaments can be directed to Zach Hoover at 563-920-0410.

The La Porte City Lions Club has a long history of helping improve the quality of life in the community and very much appreciates the support it receives. Proceeds from each of these family-friendly events sponsored by the Lions will help fund Club projects that support and benefit the La Porte City community in a variety of ways.