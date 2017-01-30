Despite the fact that the calendar indicates much of winter has yet to pass, the La Porte City FFA Historical & Ag Museum is already making preparations for its 2017 season. At the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on January 23, Museum Board President Angie Hutton gave the museum’s quarterly report, noting the new season will focus on more community involvement with the museum in 2017. With a theme centered on the 1960s, the museum looks forward to greater interaction with students at Union Community Schools, especially those active in the La Porte-Dysart FFA Chapter.

Following Hutton’s report, the Council approved museum hours for the upcoming season. From May 2 to October 31, the museum will be open 11 AM to 4 PM on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 11 AM to 6 PM on Thursdays. Additionally, the museum will also be open 2-5 PM on the fourth Sunday of each month, June through October.

In other business, the Council approved the sale of the portion of the alley behind 319 7th Street to Joe Schoenberger.

The Council also approved the probationary appointments of Nolan Rolston and Scott Sides to the La Porte City Fire/Rescue Department.