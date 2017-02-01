COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS

January 23, 2017

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on January 23, 2017. Mayor David Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Kristi Harrill, Mike Johnson Brent Sadler and Chad Van Dyke present. Absent was Council Member Eric Allsup.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Sadler seconded by Johnson to approve the agenda.

Moved by Johnson, Sadler to approve the CONSENT AGENDA including the following: Minutes of January 9, 2017, disbursements totaling $75,470.13, Fire Rescue Annual Report and Ambulance Report for Q4, 2016.

Museum Board President Angie Hutton presented the MUSEUM UPDATE that included information on utilities usage and attendance for the 2016 season. For the 2017 season the museum will focus on involving the community more in the museum. The theme for the 2017 season will be the 60’s. Displays will revolve around life during that time and will involve students from Union Community Schools.

Moved by Johnson seconded by Van Dyke to approve MUSEUM HOURS FOR 2017. The hours for 2017 will be Tues-Wed 11:00AM – 4:00PM and Thurs 11:00AM – 6:00PM. In addition, the museum will be open from 2:00PM – 5:00PM on the 4th Sunday of each month June thru October for family days and events. The museum season will begin May 2, 2017 and end October 31, 2017.

Mayor Neil announced that the time had arrived for a PUBLIC HEARING ON THE SALE OF CITY PROPERTY. The hearing was to consider sale of the entire alley in Block 10, Railroad Addition lying west of the southerly extension of the East line of Lot 5 of said Block 10. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to open the public hearing. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to receive and place on file proof of publication. Mayor Neil asked if any written comments were received. There were none. The Mayor asked if there were comments from those in attendance. There were none. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to close the public hearing.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Johnson to ADOPT RESOLUTION 17-03 APPROVING SALE OF CITY PROPERTY. The sale involves the entire alley in Block 10, Railroad Addition lying west of the southerly extension of the East line of Lot 5 of said Block 10.

Mike Chingren representing the Festival of Trails Car Show Committee requested permission to produce a 60-90 second audible pyro technique show during the Festival of Trails Car Show on Saturday, June 17, 2017. Moved by Van Dyke, seconded by Johnson to approve the permit.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE APPOINTMENTS TO LA PORTE CITY FIRE/RESCUE SERVICE. At the recommendation of the La Porte City Fire Rescue Service officers, Nolan Rolston and Scott Sides were appointed as probationary members of the La Porte City Fire Rescue Service.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to adjourn at 7:26PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk

David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 1/23/2017

General Fund

Adv Syst, Contract 119.55

AFLAC, Ins 56.40

Auditor Of State, Audit Filing Fee 250.00

B&B Lock & Key, Lock Repair 199.00

BH Rental, Scissor Lift Rental 180.25

CECHFP, Fuel 33.10

Center Point Large Print, Books 44.34

The Courier, Sub 352.62

Davison K, Mileage-Supplies 19.51

EBS, Health Ins Admin 130.70

EFTPS, PR Taxes 4,457.09

Farmers State Bank, VISA 2,045.09

Dept Of Pub Safety, Q1-17 Billing 402.00

Iowa Prison Industries, Signs 140.25

IPERS, Pension 7,662.41

LPC Printing, Posters 9.90

LPC Telephone, Phone & Internet 798.66

LPC Utilities, Utilities 3,278.68

LPC Motor Supply, Battery 25.37

Maquoketa Pub Lib, Postage 24.74

Menards, Shop Light And Parts 265.69

Midwest Breathing, Qtrly Air Test 161.30

Monkeytown, Staples & Copy Paper 143.03

Bergankdv, Contract Hours 3,359.99

US Postmaster, Stamps 19.60

Rockets Bakery, Cookies 32.00

Schumacher Elevator, Qtrly Maint 265.17

Teamsters, Union Dues 85.50

IA Treas, PR Taxes 2,128.63

Unity Point Clinic, Membership 50.00

US Cellular, Cell Service 149.15

USA Bluebook, Parts 178.13

Van Meter, Light & For Pw Bldg 859.34

Varsity Cleaners, Cleaning 145.20

Wellmark Of Iowa, Health Ins 10,330.19

Total General 38,402.58

Road Use Tax Fund

Allen Occupational Health, Testing 62.00

BMC Aggregates, Concrete Sand 453.76

CECHFP, Fuel 2,002.31

Don’s Truck Sales, Purge Valve Kit 93.72

EFTPS, PR Taxes 895.38

Farmers State Bank, VISA 239.98

IPERS, Pension 1,015.39

LPC Motor Supply, Battery 120.39

Powerplan, Seal Kit 67.42

Teamsters, Union Dues 19.47

IA Treas, PR Taxes 321.06

Weber, J,-Pallet Racks 460.00

Wellmark Of Iowa, Health Ins 2.99

Total Road Use Tax 5,753.87

DTR CDBG Grant Fund

Martin Gardner Facade Admin 703.75

Total DTR CDBG Grant 703.75

Sewer Fund

CECHFP, Fuel 99.35

EBS, Health Ins Admin 26.14

EFTPS, PR Taxes 413.34

IPERS, Pension 570.31

LPC Telephone, Phone & Internet 91.97

LPC Utilities, Utilities 3,482.45

LPC Motor Supply, Battery 86.81

Menards, Shop Light And Parts 107.69

Motorhead Mayhem, Repair 255.07

Teamsters, Union Dues 1.53

Test America Inc, Testing 660.45

IA Treas, PR Taxes 632.31

US Cellular, Cell Service 37.40

USA Bluebook, Parts 598.60

Weber J, New Pallet Racks 460.00

Wellmark Of Iowa, Health Ins 2,286.64

Total Sewer 9,810.06

Ambulance Fund

Covenant Clinic, Immunization 138.00

EFTPS, PR Taxes 100.90

EMS Learning, Provider Cards 26.00

IPERS, Pension 142.46

LPC Telephone, Phone & Internet 122.33

LPC Utilities, Utilities 164.56

LPC Motor Supply, Battery 25.37

US Postmaster, Stamps 49.00

Superior Welding, Oxygen 24.25

IA Treas, PR Taxes 36.00

US Cellular, Cell Service 29.89

Varsity Cleaners, Uniform Cleaning 33.00

Wellmark Of Iowa, Health Ins 1,837.50

Total Ambulance 2,729.26

Total Accounts Payable 57,399.52

Total Payroll 18,070.61

Report Total 75,470.13

General 52,442.68

Road Use Tax 8,231.33

DTR CDBG Grant 703.75

Sewer 11,014.97

Ambulance 3,077.40

Grand Total 75,470.13