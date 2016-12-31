Leslie B. Newton, age 96, of La Porte City, died Friday, December 30, 2016 at Keystone Place in North Liberty, Iowa.

He was born February 9, 1920 in Waterloo, the son of Albert C. and Eva (Romine) Newton. He graduated from Waterloo West High School with the class of 1937 and attended Iowa State University where he studied architecture until being drafted to serve in World War II. Leslie was united in marriage with Geneva Riley on September 10, 1942 in Waterloo. She preceded him in death on September 2, 2003.

Leslie was a veteran of the US Army, serving his country during World War II as a field artillery unit commander in the Pacific theater of operation. Following the war, Leslie and Geneva lived in Cedar Rapids for a time until returning to La Porte City to farm the family farm. Leslie followed and admired the prairie-style architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright, designing and building the family home in that style. Their home was featured in Better Homes and Gardens Magazine in the early 1960’s

He raised and showed horses for many years; was actively involved in Black Hawk County 4H and served as a past president of the Black Hawk County Farm Bureau. Leslie was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City, the Iowa Paint Horse Association, and the American Legion.

Survivors include a daughter, Julie (Michael) McLaughlin of Coralville, IA; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Newton of Orlando, FL; a son-in-law, Judd Bristow of Adel, IA; 7 grandchildren, Blair (Merilee) McLaughlin, Blaine (Chris) McLaughlin, Ryan McLaughlin, Jessica Bristow, Emily (Jay) Kauffman, Sam (Fasha) Newton and Meghan (Kiley) Ferguson; and 8 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Geneva; a son, Joel Newton; a daughter, Cathie Bristow and 2 sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2017 St. Paul United Methodist Church, 501 Sycamore St., in La Porte City. Burial will be in West View Cemetery with Full Military Honors accorded by USS San Diego American Legion Post 207 of La Porte City. Public visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3 at La Porte City Funeral Home, 606 E. Main St in La Porte City and an hour prior to the services on Wednesday at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials directed to a hospice facility of the donor’s choice; or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611, or the family.

Condolences can be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com

The family would like to thank the staff at Keystone Place in North Liberty for their loving care.