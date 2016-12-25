Knox Owen Palmer, 3 month old son of Mark and Elisha Palmer, died Tuesday, December 20, 2016. He was born September 5, 2016 in Waterloo, Iowa.

He is survived by his parents; one brother, Hunter Klima; one sister, Gracie Klima all of La Porte City; paternal grandfather, Tim Palmer of Forest City; maternal Grandparents, Deb Williams of Kingsland, Georgia, Larry (Deanne) Benorden of Knoxville, Tennessee, Ron Payton of Angola, Indiana; Paternal great grandmother, Shirley Everding of Titonka; maternal great grandparents, Ken and Ann Hamer of Kingsland, Georgia; maternal great-great grandmother, Irene Grimm of Dysart and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Knox was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Barbara Palmer; paternal great grandparents, Hazel (Don) Palmer; maternal great grandparents, Beverly (Aaron) Benorden, Luella Bergmeier.

Knox impacted so many lives with his infectious smile and laugh. In his short time he blessed their lives and they will be forever changed by him.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls, with family receiving friends from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the church. A private family burial will be held in the West View Cemetery in La Porte City.

Memorials may be directed to Sing Me to Heaven Foundation.

