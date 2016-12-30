James Hanna

James R. “Jim” Hanna, Sr., age 87, of La Porte City, died Monday, December 26, 2016 at his home.

He was born November 20, 1929 on the family farm near Onslow, Jones County, Iowa the son of John Manley and Helen E. (Harvey) Hanna. Jim attended Frozen Hill Country School and later graduated from Onslow High School Class of 1948. Following graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy and served for a year, returning home to help farm in 1950. He was united in marriage with Violet M. Shedeck and 2 sons and a daughter were born to this union. He later married Suzanne Grabanski and adopted her 2 daughters. He later married Marla McBride.

Jim farmed in the Onslow area for 10 years and then bought the Lasher farm south of La Porte City in Benton County. He was a Dekalb Seed Dealer and also worked as a rural mail carrier and a handyman. Jim painted many houses in La Porte City, repaired roofs and cut trees. He always dreamed of being a border patrol agent.

Jim was a member of the La Porte City Lions Club, the National Farm Organization, the National Rifle Association and the Easy Bleeders Wood Carving Club. He loved spending time outdoors hunting and fishing and his hobbies included wood carving, story-telling and gardening.

Survivors include his wife, Marla of La Porte City; 2 sons, James R. (Suzanne) Hanna Jr. of Middleboro, MA and Lynn (Tina) Hanna of La Porte City; a daughter, Krista (Mike) Mangrich of La Porte City; 2 adopted daughters, Nona Paige Sampson of New Zealand and Autumn Hayes of Oelwein; 4 grandchildren, Jason (Holly) Hanna, Jessica (Micah) Wilson, Nic (McKaila) Hanna and Kortney Brustkern and 6 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Johnny Hanna; and 3 sisters, Lorraine Herron, Mary Jane Hanna and Delores Kanda.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2017 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 501 Sycamore St. in La Porte City. Burial will be in Westview Cemetery with Full Military Honors accorded by USS San Diego American Legion Post 207 of La Porte City. Public visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, January 6 at La Porte City Funeral Home, 606 E. Main St., La Porte City and an hour prior to the services on Saturday at the Church.

Memorials may be directed to La Porte City Fire & Rescue, 202 Main St., La Porte City, IA or Cedar Valley Hospice, PO Box 2880, Waterloo, IA 50704.