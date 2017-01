Iowa State University 2016 Fall Dean’s List Announced

Approximately 8,775 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the Fall Semester 2016 Dean’s List. Area students cited on the list are:

Buckingham: Aubree Beenken, Madison Howard, Tessa Reiter, Zane Seuser

Dysart: Noah Garwood, Cara Hach, Jadin Hennings, Brandon Hill, Cole Moody

Gilbertville: Alexxis Bennett

La Porte City: Adria Bechthold, Ryan Connolly, Natalie Hanson, Eli Kautz, Gabe Klein, Emily Samuelson, Wyatt Samuelson, Grace Sparks, Katelyn Ternus