Harold Huck – 100

Harold Huck will celebrate his 100th birthday with an Open House at the La Porte City Community Center, 300 First Street on Saturday, January 7 from 1:30-3:30 PM. Hosting the event are his children and grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to join in the celebration of this momentous milestone.

Harold was born January 4, 1917, on the family farm outside of La Porte City where he lived and farmed throughout his life. He is a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church, Jubilee. He married Dorothy Palmer in 1945 and they currently reside at Winding Creek Meadows, 1044 9th Street in Jesup.