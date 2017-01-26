The Grout Museum District, 503 South Street, is opening a new temporary Korean War exhibit in the summer of 2017. The exhibit will feature “Faces Of The Fallen,” a component that will honor Iowans who died in the Korean War. It will also go on to become a permanent part of the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum.

High-resolution photographs of these individuals are needed to create this piece. The Grout is asking the public to help with the location of these precious, important photographs.

Photos should be scanned in the jpeg format at 300 dpi. For instructions on how to scan and send a photo, contact 319.234.6357 or send photos directly to chris.shackelford@gmdistrict.org.

A photograph is sought for each of the fallen Iowans (listed by county):

Allamakee: Roy M. Vickery

Benton: George H. Meier

Black Hawk: Edwin E. Hahn, Glen L. Spooner

Buchanan: Leroy E. Hanson, Eugene Jones

Butler: Robert L. McGee

Chickasaw: Walter M. Schulz

Clayton: John H. Taylor

Dubuque: Richard J. McKenna, William E. Stangl, Harold J. Sullivan

Fayette: Allan J. Olson

Floyd: Charles J. Dostart, Clyde D. Steele

Jones: Dale M. Tjaden

Mitchell: Norman H. Dierks, William Laughlin, Eugene J. Thome

Tama: George H. Kunc, Warren B. McDonald