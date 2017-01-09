Council Sets February 7 as Date for Special Election

The City Council of La Porte City has set February 7th as the date for a special election that will determine who will permanently fill the City Council seat vacated by David Williams last month.

At a special meeting on December 29, the Council had appointed Chad Van Dyke, one of three candidates who submitted letters of interest in the vacant seat, to serve until the next regularly scheduled municipal election in November 2017. Last week, however, a petition from La Porte City voters was filed, requesting that a special election be held at the earliest possible date to determine who will complete Williams’ term on the Council, which expires December 31, 2020.

Candidates for the special election are not limited to the three individuals who previously expressed interest in serving on the City Council. Any eligible voter who meets the following requirements may declare their candidacy for the vacant seat:

-Must be a citizen of the United States

-Must be a resident of La Porte City

-Must be at least 18 years of age

Convicted felons whose voting rights have not been restored, those judged incompetent to vote by a court or those who claim the right to vote in another city or state are not eligible to have their names placed on the ballot.

Candidates who wish to run for election must file nomination papers at the Black Hawk County Auditor’s office before the special election deadline, which is 5:00 PM on Friday, January 13. Nomination papers are available at City Hall and can also be downloaded from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website. A minimum of ten valid signatures must be collected before the nomination can be accepted. There is no filing fee to submit nomination papers for this special election.

By virtue of the temporary appointment made by the Council on December 29, Chad Van Dyke will continue to serve on the City Council until the results of the special election are canvassed. At that time, the winner of the election will be issued the oath of office and will complete the remaining 34 months of Williams’ original four year term.