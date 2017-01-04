Classifieds – January 4, 2017

January 4, 2017   Classifieds
 EVENTS

GUN SHOW! Open to the public. January 13-15. Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport, IA. 5-9pm Friday, 9am-5pm Saturday, 9am-3pm Sunday. Www.bigboreenterprise.com Buy/Sell/Trade! (INCN)

GUN SHOW January 6-8. La Crosse Center, South Hall, 300 Harborview Plaza. Fri 3-8pm, Sat 9am-5pm, Sun 9am-3pm. Admission: $6 (14 & Under FREE) BUY/SELL/TRADE 608-752-6677 www.bobandrocco.com (INCN)

FOR SALE

Large round net wrapped hay bales. Duane Craft, La Porte City. 319-342-2184.  51-9 pd

HELP WANTED

Union Community School District has the following open positions:
Anticipated Head Cook La Porte City Elementary
Head Cook Union Middle School

 
Accepting applications until January 9 or until filled. Send resume, references, and Union CSD Employment application to: Union CSD, Attn: Supt Travis Fleshner, 200 Adams, La Porte City, IA 50651
www.union.k12.ia.us
EOE/AA    52-2-c

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Great Pay, Home Weekends, and Benefits! Potential of $60,000 plus per year! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 www.qlf.com (INCN)

MEDICAL CARE

IF YOU HAD HIP OR KNEE REPLACEMENT SURGERY AND SUFFERED AN INFECTION between 2010 and the present time, you may be entitled to compensation. Call Attorney Charles H Johnson 1-800-535-5727. (INCN)

