Classifieds – January 4, 2017
GUN SHOW! Open to the public. January 13-15. Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport, IA. 5-9pm Friday, 9am-5pm Saturday, 9am-3pm Sunday. Www.bigboreenterprise.com Buy/Sell/Trade! (INCN)
GUN SHOW January 6-8. La Crosse Center, South Hall, 300 Harborview Plaza. Fri 3-8pm, Sat 9am-5pm, Sun 9am-3pm. Admission: $6 (14 & Under FREE) BUY/SELL/TRADE 608-752-6677 www.bobandrocco.com (INCN)
FOR SALE
Large round net wrapped hay bales. Duane Craft, La Porte City. 319-342-2184. 51-9 pd
HELP WANTED
Union Community School District has the following open positions:
Anticipated Head Cook La Porte City Elementary
Head Cook Union Middle School
www.union.k12.ia.us
EOE/AA 52-2-c
Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Great Pay, Home Weekends, and Benefits! Potential of $60,000 plus per year! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 www.qlf.com (INCN)
MEDICAL CARE
IF YOU HAD HIP OR KNEE REPLACEMENT SURGERY AND SUFFERED AN INFECTION between 2010 and the present time, you may be entitled to compensation. Call Attorney Charles H Johnson 1-800-535-5727. (INCN)