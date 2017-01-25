Classifieds – January 25, 2017

THANK YOU

Thanks to everyone who called, sent cards or came to the open house for my 100th birthday. It was a fun day of seeing and visiting with so many friends and family. Harold Huck 4-1-pd

AUCTION

Huge 500+ Gun Auction! Sat. Feb. 4th @ 9AM Prairie du Chien, WI. Henry, Winchesters, Colts, Military & More! Preview: Friday Feb. 3rd 1-7 PM Online at www.kramersales.com (INCN)

FOR RENT

NEW unit, 1700 sq. ft., 2BR, 2BA, all appliances, garage, handicap accessible. No smoking/pets. Quiet neighborhood, Timothy Ridge Add. $1,200/mo. + sec. 319-233-2517. 4-1-pd

One bedroom apartment for rent in La Porte City, $500, all utilities included. Call Vince at 319-231-6772. 4-2-pd

FOR SALE

Large round net wrapped hay bales. Duane Craft, La Porte City. 319-342-2184. 51-9 pd

HELP WANTED

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Great Pay, Home Weekends, and Benefits! Potential of $60,000 plus per year! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 www.qlf.com (INCN)

WANTED TO BUY

GUITAR WANTED! Local musician will pay up to $12,500 for pre-1975 Gibson, Fender, Martin and Gretsch guitars. Fender amplifiers also. Call toll free! 1-800-995-1217. (INCN)