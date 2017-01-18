Classifieds – January 18, 2017

FOR SALE

Large round net wrapped hay bales. Duane Craft, La Porte City. 319-342-2184. 51-9 pd

HELP WANTED

CNA, LPN and RN local and travel positions available in a variety of specialties. Competitive wages and benefits. Apply at www.A-1CAREERS.com or call 1(800)365-8241. (INCN)

RN’s, LPN’s/LVN’s, CNA’s, Med Aides. $2,000 Bonus – Free Gas. Call AACO @ 1-800-656-4414 Or apply @ AACONURSING.COM (INCN)

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Great Pay, Home Weekends, and Benefits! Potential of $60,000 plus per year! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 www.qlf.com (INCN)

CDL A or B drivers needed to transfer vehicles from and to various customer locations throughout U.S.-No forced dispatch- We specialize in connecting the dots and reducing deadhead. Safety Incentives! Call 1-800-501-3783 or apply at: http://www.mamotransportation.com/driveaway-jobs-transport-drivers-wanted/ (INCN)

MEDICAL CARE

IF YOU HAD HIP OR KNEE REPLACEMENT SURGERY AND SUFFERED AN INFECTION between 2010 and the present time, you may be entitled to compensation. Call Attorney Charles H Johnson 1-800-535-5727 (INCN)

WANTED TO BUY

GUITAR WANTED! Local musician will pay up to $12,500 for pre-1975 Gibson, Fender, Martin and Gretsch guitars. Fender amplifiers also. Call toll free! 1-800-995-1217. (INCN)