Classifieds – December 28, 2016

THANK YOU

Crosslines would like to thank everyone for their generous donations to support our efforts to offer a hand up to those in need. Special thanks to the following organizations: Geneseo United Methodist Church, La Porte City Lions Club, the employees of Cedar Valley Bank, and the City of La Porte City.

EVENTS

Des Moines Boat/Sport Show Jan. 6-8 Iowa State Fairgrounds. Screaming Deals on Boats! BASSMASTER Shaw Grigsby! Canadian Outfitters! Catfish Pond! Browning’s Trophy Deer! 1-800-756-4788 www.desmoinesboatshow.com (INCN)

FOR RENT

Kitchenettes available at The Rockwood Motel, La Porte City. Weekly or monthly rates. 319-342-2556. 51-2-c

FOR SALE

Lift Chair, blue petite size – $350. Call 319-342-2691 or 319-342-2713. 50-2-pd

Large round net wrapped hay bales. Duane Craft, La Porte City. 319-342-2184. 51-9 pd

HELP WANTED

Union Community School District has the following open positions:

Anticipated Head Cook La Porte City Elementary

Head Cook Union Middle School

Accepting applications until January 9 or until filled. Send resume, references, and Union CSD Employment application to: Union CSD, Attn: Supt Travis Fleshner, 200 Adams, La Porte City, IA 50651

www.union.k12.ia.us

EOE/AA 52-2-c

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Great Pay, Home Weekends, and Benefits! Potential of $60,000 plus per year! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 www.qlf.com (INCN)

Class A CDL Drivers: Own your own truck! We will make your first FOUR PAYMENTS FREE! 2014 I/H Pro Star. 888-616-0368 (INCN)

WANTED TO BUY

FREON 12 WANTED: R12 collecting dust in your garage? We pay CA$H for R12. Cylinders or case of cans. EPA certified (312) 291-9169 sell@refrigerantfinders.com (INCN)