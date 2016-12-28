Classifieds – December 28, 2016
THANK YOU
Crosslines would like to thank everyone for their generous donations to support our efforts to offer a hand up to those in need. Special thanks to the following organizations: Geneseo United Methodist Church, La Porte City Lions Club, the employees of Cedar Valley Bank, and the City of La Porte City.
EVENTS
Des Moines Boat/Sport Show Jan. 6-8 Iowa State Fairgrounds. Screaming Deals on Boats! BASSMASTER Shaw Grigsby! Canadian Outfitters! Catfish Pond! Browning’s Trophy Deer! 1-800-756-4788 www.desmoinesboatshow.com (INCN)
FOR RENT
Kitchenettes available at The Rockwood Motel, La Porte City. Weekly or monthly rates. 319-342-2556. 51-2-c
FOR SALE
Lift Chair, blue petite size – $350. Call 319-342-2691 or 319-342-2713. 50-2-pd
Large round net wrapped hay bales. Duane Craft, La Porte City. 319-342-2184. 51-9 pd
HELP WANTED
Union Community School District has the following open positions:
Anticipated Head Cook La Porte City Elementary
Head Cook Union Middle School
Accepting applications until January 9 or until filled. Send resume, references, and Union CSD Employment application to: Union CSD, Attn: Supt Travis Fleshner, 200 Adams, La Porte City, IA 50651
www.union.k12.ia.us
EOE/AA 52-2-c
Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Great Pay, Home Weekends, and Benefits! Potential of $60,000 plus per year! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 www.qlf.com (INCN)
Class A CDL Drivers: Own your own truck! We will make your first FOUR PAYMENTS FREE! 2014 I/H Pro Star. 888-616-0368 (INCN)
WANTED TO BUY
FREON 12 WANTED: R12 collecting dust in your garage? We pay CA$H for R12. Cylinders or case of cans. EPA certified (312) 291-9169 sell@refrigerantfinders.com (INCN)