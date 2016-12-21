Classifieds – December 21, 2016

HOLIDAY GREETING

Merry Christmas and a very happy, happy New Year to all! Love, Gloria Dunkelberger 51-1-c

FOR RENT

Kitchenettes available at The Rockwood Motel, La Porte City. Weekly or monthly rates. 319-342-2556. 51-2-c

FOR SALE

Lift Chair, blue petite size – $350. Call 319-342-2691 or 319-342-2713. 50-2-pd

Large round net wrapped hay bales. Duane Craft, La Porte City. 319-342-2184. 51-9 pd

3 pretty porcelain dolls (2 small, 1 is Xmas ($30 each), 1 large ($45)) all in excellent condition, Smart phone, brand new as of Nov. 1 $50. 1 pr. girls black snowpants, size 10-12 $30 – good shape. Cash only, Call or text (319) 465-1192. 51-1-pd

HELP WANTED

OTR-DRIVERS – $1000 sign-on bonus. Dependable, Motivated, 23 yrs old+, 2 yrs Class A CDL experience. Good driving record, paid vacation, home weekly. 877-424-3136 (INCN)

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Great Pay, Home Weekends, and Benefits! Potential of $60,000 plus per year! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 www.qlf.com (INCN)

CDL A DRIVERS – $7,500 Sign-On-Bonus MEDICAL BENEFITS on DAY 1 & Earn $65k+ your FIRST YEAR! GUARANTEED PAY! 401(k) WITH COMPANY MATCH & MORE! Call Kalen at 262-504-1617 or email resume: mnhr@mclaneco.com (INCN)

STEEL BUILDINGS

ASTRO BUILDINGS – LIMITED TIME WINTER SPECIALS on Commercial, Suburban and Farm Structures. Custom design since 1969. SIGN THIS MONTH AND SAVE! www.AstroBuildings.com/iaclass. Call 800/822-7876 today! (INCN)

WANTED TO BUY

FREON 12 WANTED: R12 collecting dust in your garage? We pay CA$H for R12. Cylinders or case of cans. EPA certified (312) 291-9169 sell@refrigerantfinders.com (INCN)

