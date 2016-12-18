City Hall, LPC Utilities Announce Holiday Hours
The offices of City Hall and La Porte City Utilities will close at noon on Friday, December 23 and 30, all day on Monday, December 26 and January 2 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. Normal business hours will resume on the following Tuesdays.
In the event of an emergency, La Porte City Utilities customers may call 342-3139 for service.
