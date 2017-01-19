Boat Show Comes to Cedar Falls

Boating and outdoor enthusiasts will get the first look of summer at the 29th Annual Iowa Boat, RV, and Vacation Show, presented by Ford, January 20-22 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Marine and recreational vehicle dealers will showcase the state’s largest indoor showroom of dealers and new models. More exhibits and special performances for families and anglers will also be featured and are included with admission to the show.

Boat and RV displays will be featured by over 25 dealers at the Iowa Boat & RV Show. Attendees can shop hundreds of new models at pre-season prices and take advantage of last chance close-out units. A wide variety of fishing boats, runabouts, pontoons, tritoons, center consoles and deck boats along with jet boats, and personal watercraft, kayaks and canoes will be on display. More marine exhibits include motors, covers, boat repair, marine service and water toys. A large selection of floating and stationary dock and boat lifts will also be on display.

RV enthusiasts can shop an expanded selection of recreational vehicles showcased by eastern Iowa dealers. This is a one-stop experience to compare models, floor plans and features of light-weight campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels, and class A & C motorhomes. The RV lifestyle has fueled a surge in recreational vehicle ownership to a new peak of 8.9 million households, up one million from 2005.

More exhibits at the Iowa Boat, RV, & Vacation Show include family resorts, U.S. and Canadian fishing camps, Lake Michigan sportfishing charters, campgrounds and tourism destinations. Truck enthusiasts can shop bed liners, toppers, covers, and other accessories. Tow vehicles and golf cars will also be featured. Fishing tackle will be offered at this year’s show with everything for ice fishing and those getting ready for spring action.

Special Feature, local magician and Las Vegas showman are one in the same Kevin Barnes appearing at Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show. Now You See Me 2, the movie, has nothing on the skills of Kevin’s card scaling or throwing able to reach heights of the Dome ceiling! That’s just a part of his act that includes a floating table, and a few select audience volunteer routines that will have you amazed and entertained with the fun comedy magic. With over 11,000 performances at the Excalibur Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, Kevin is an amazing illusionist and magician who has mastered audience participation and is a true showman. Shows will be held on the upper north concourse of the UNI-Dome and are included in the price of admission.

Seminars will offer anglers tips on bass, walleye, crappie and ice fishing. Tommy Skarlis, area professional angler, will share tactics on catching crappie and walleye all three days. Mike DelVisco will also be featured throughout the show sharing numerous bass fishing tips. Ice fishing expert and product representative, Todd Reed, will be on hand Saturday.

Iowa Boat, RV, and Vacation Show

UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Fri., Jan. 20 3-9 PM

Sat. Jan. 21 10 AM-8 PM

Sun. Jan. 22 11 AM-4 PM

Admission: $7/adult

Youth 12 and under FREE

Friday Specials: $5 All Day

Free Parking!

Detailed show information and discount coupons can be found at: http://iowashows.com/ or follow Iowa Shows on Facebook.