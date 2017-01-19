BHC Solid Waste Management Commission Proceedings – December 15, 2016

BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MINUTES December 15, 2016.

The regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission was called to order at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2016 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Commissioners present: Brian Heath, Tom Little, John Mardis, and Mark Rice. Ron Welper was absent.

AGENDA: Little/Heath motion to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

MINUTES: Heath/Rice motion to approve the minutes from the November 17, 2016 regular meeting. Motion carried.

CLAIMS AND PAYMENTS: Resolution by Heath/Little that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list); and approval of the financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Little, Mardis, and Rice. Resolution passed.

ENGINEER’S REPORT: Heath/Little motion to approve the 2017 AECOM Service Agreement in the amount not to exceed $535,000. Motion carried.

ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT: Rice/Heath motion to place on file the FY 2016 Audit Report from Hogan and Hanson Accounting Firm. Motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS: Little/Rice made the motion to approve a 2.75% salary increase for the Administrator for the 2017 calendar year. Motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT: Little/Heath motion to adjourn the meeting at 10:23 a.m. Motion carried. The next meeting of the Commission is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2017, in the Council Chambers, Waterloo City Hall, Waterloo, Iowa.

Schedule of bills:

Turner, Tammy reimbursement 297.76

Cedar Falls Utilities internet 65.00

CenturyLink phone 66.11

City of Cedar Falls fuel 56.45

Fifth Street Tire repairs 97.20

Vette, Brett reimbursement 7.50

Bergen Plumbing refund 29.68

Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co. accounting 910.00

City of Waterloo services 13,767.19

Dutton, Braun, Staack & Hellman attorney 367.50

HTM Sales Inc. supplies 170.76

INRCOG services 1,756.08

LaPorte City Printing & Design, Inc. printing 52.50

Menards – Waterloo supplies 107.35

MidAmerican Energy utilities 119.19

Rite Environmental services 157.24

Test America testing 2,183.10

Treasurer, State of Iowa sales tax 3,066.00

US Cellular phone 181.22

Vette, Brett reimbursement 373.17

Waste Tech, Inc. operations 240,649.68

Waterloo Water Works water 31.20

AECOM engineering 35,068.69

CenturyLink phone 120.99

Christie Door Company repairs 259.50

Cooley Pumping LLC services 175.00

Hogan-Hansen PC services 15,950.00

Iowa Department of Natural Res. ton tax 88,797.50

Terracon Consultants, Inc. services 57,356.00

Waste Tech, Inc. services 3,601.00

Menards – Waterloo supplies 321.99