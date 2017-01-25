Waterloo, Iowa January 17, 2017

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Tom Leohr read from a statement from an environmentalist saying that wind energy isn’t able to provide base-load power, doesn’t make financial sense on its own, and causes consequential environmental damage.

The Board of Supervisors acknowledged the following employees for years of service Tim Reiter of the Engineer’s Department for 30 years of service and Mike Prideaux of the Health Department for 35 years of service.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

11123 MIDWEST AUTOMATED TIME SYSTEMS svc 390.00

11125 IPERS svc 90,159.90

11130 ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC supl 66.00

11131 AHLERS & COONEY svc 366.00

11133 BICKLEY, MARK svc 450.00

11135 BREMER CO SHERIFF svc 48.40

11136 CBM MANAGED SVCS food 16,991.07

11137 CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 1,422.56

11139 CENTRAL IA WATER ASSOC wtr 144.56

11140 CHIEF supl 364.93

11142 DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC misc 763.04

11143 DB ACOUSTICS INC svc 15,083.00

11144 DEBNER JULIE A svc 62.00

11145 DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS svc 35,000.00

11146 DUNCAN, TARA svc 280.00

11147 EHRLICH , BETH svc 13.00

11148 FULLER, ANGELA svc 175.00

11150 HALTOM JENNIFER svc 8.00

11151 HAUGEBAK, DOROTHY rent 225.00

11152 HERNANDEZ , JASON svc 350.00

11153 INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CTR supl 607.79

11155 KLENK, BRENDA L B svc 101.50

11156 KRUSE DAVID rent 500.00

11158 LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN publ 2,011.28

11159 MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 1,017.78

11162 MENARDS WLOO supl 1,428.09

11163 MET TRANSIT AUTHORITY svc 150.00

11164 MEYER, BRITTANI svc 178.00

11165 NAPHCARE INC svc 98,957.52

11166 NAREY KARI O svc 76.50

11167 ON SITE INFO DESTRUCTION svc 65.00

11168 PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 867.82

11169 PTS OF AMERICA svc 787.50

11170 RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC supl 706.54

11171 SANDEES LTD supl 58.20

11173 SHAHRIARI DARIA T svc 205.50

11174 SHOFF, MEAGAN M svc 455.00

11175 SPAIN, BENNIE rent 225.00

11176 SPIN U TECH svc 390.00

11178 WEBER PAPER CO supl 2,447.52

11179 WEX BANK fuel 222.42

11180 WEX BANK fuel 137.22

11181 BROWN HEATH reimb 60.00

11184 FINKE ALAN reimb 60.00

11185 GRUENWALD EDWARD reimb 60.00

11186 KOELLING NICHOLE reimb 60.00

11187 NORTHRUP CHERRIE reimb 60.00

11188 PETERSEN TROY reimb 60.00

11189 SCHABEN, JOSHUA reimb 60.00

11190 SHELTON , KATHERINE reimb 60.00

11191 SWINGEN STANLEY JR reimb 60.00

11192 VAN MEETEREN BRIAN reimb 60.00

299479 LINN COUNTY svc 2,322.00

299480 WLOO COMM SCHOOLS food 104.40

299481 TRADEMARK REAL ESTATE GRP rent 250.00

299483 VERIZON WIRELESS cell 40.01

299484 IOWA CANCER CONSORTIUM dues 40.00

299486 FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO ins 2,632.51

299487 A TECH/FREEMAN ALARM svc 72.00

299489 APCO INTERNATIONAL INC dues 598.00

299491 BANK OF AMERICA svc 400.00

299492 BENTON CO SHERIFF svc 23.50

299494 BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL eq rent 56.00

299495 BOLIN JAMES E rent 525.00

299496 BUCHANAN CO SHERIFF svc 151.12

299499 CEDAR BEND HUMANE SOCIETY INC alloc 2,232.71

299501 CF UTILITIES util 1,176.07

299503 CENTRAL IA JUVENILE DET CNT svc 0.00

299504 CENTURYLINK svc 119.19

299506 CORINTHIAN SVCS OF IA svc 1,000.00

299507 COURIER publ 43.05

299508 CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO supl 52.06

299509 DENTON, WILLIE rent 200.00

299510 DOLLYS RENTAL rent 225.00

299513 DUTCHER JOHN rent 275.00

299515 ECOLAB CENTER eq rent 345.78

299516 EILERS II, DWAYNE rent 225.00

299517 EMPLOYERS COUNCIL OF IA educ 20.00

299518 EVANSDALE WATER WORKS util 71.16

299519 FAYETTE CO SHERIFF svc 43.32

299520 FLOYD CO SHERIFF svc 49.00

299521 GENERAL SHEET METAL WORKS INC eq 55.00

299522 GILGEN, ALBERT rent 500.00

299524 GRAINGER INC eq 398.00

299525 HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO svc 240.00

299526 HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 225.00

299529 HUDSON PRINTING CO INC publ 2,332.56

299531 IOWA CO SHERIFF svc 61.04

299532 IA SEC OF STATE svc 30.00

299533 IA SEX CRIMES INVESTIGATORS ASSOC svc 150.00

299534 JAMIESON , JOHN D rent 300.00

299535 JOHNSON , LINDA svc 33.50

299536 KAISER CORSON FUNERAL HOME INC svc 1,000.00

299537 LANE 7 rent 625.00

299538 LEXISNEXIS MATTHEW BENDER supl 119.43

299539 LINN CO svc 121.92

299540 LPC CONNECT svc 286.22

299541 LUCRATIVE INVESTMENTS rent 425.00

299542 MALAISE SUSAN svc 284.50

299543 MARIPOSA PUBLISHING supl 139.30

299544 MCCARTER JOHN L svc 336.00

299545 MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 24,098.85

299548 MYERS, WADE reimb 60.00

299549 NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 20.47

299550 NATL CTR FOR VICTIMS OF CRIME dues 95.00

299553 NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 312.50

299555 OFFICE DEPOT supl 316.57

299556 OREILLY AUTO STORES eq 95.96

299558 PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS svc 210.00

299559 PETCO ANIMAL SUPPLIES INC supl 188.46

299560 PITNEY BOWES eq rent 2,183.16

299561 PITZENBERGER ANTHONY rent 500.00

299562 PLYMOUTH CO SHERIFF svc 37.56

299563 POLK CO SHERIFF svc 52.50

299564 POWESHIEK CO SHERIFF svc 86.28

299565 POWESHIEK WATER ASSOC wtr 1,514.75

299566 PRESERVE AT CROSSROADS rent 450.00

299567 QUAIL VALLEY APTS rent 225.00

299568 R&S PROPERTY MGMT INC rent 250.00

299569 RICOH USA INC svc 865.63

299573 SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB eq 19.98

299574 SCOTT, TRAVIS reimb 50.00

299575 SCOTT FOSTER MAXINE rent 300.00

299576 SERVICEMASTER BY HARRIS rent 250.00

299577 SHRED MASTER INC svc 192.50

299578 SOUTHVIEW ESTATES rent 295.00

299579 SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC svc 116.66

299580 STAPLES ADVANTAGE supl 85.63

299581 STAR LEASING eq lse 175.13

299583 SUNRIZE PROPERTIES rent 250.00

299584 TEDS HOME AND HARDWARE prts 44.93

299585 TERRACON CONSULTANTS INC svc 718.75

299586 TR COURT REPORTERS svc 179.90

299587 UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP supl 13.04

299588 US CELLULAR cell 1,162.96

299589 VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc 1,933.60

299590 VERIZON WIRELESS cell 2,162.96

299591 VISA misc 115.88

299592 VOSHELL MICHAEL rent 200.00

299593 WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 8.95

299595 CITY OF WATERLOO svc 978.00

299596 CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 8,908.17

299597 WATERLOO HERITAGE HOMES rent 200.00

299598 WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 869.75

299599 WLOO WATER WORKS util 464.87

299600 WELAND CLINICAL LABS supl 240.00

299601 WEST PAYMENT CTR svc 569.00

299602 WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 264.95

299604 XEROX CORP svc 103.02

299605 YES COMMUNITIES OP, LP rent 250.00

299607 ANDERSON LYNDSEY reimb 60.00

299608 BAUCH, KYLE reimb 60.00

299609 HALBACH STEVEN J reimb 447.81

299610 JONES SCOTT reimb 60.00

299611 LANDERS , WYATT reimb 15.00

299612 SVOBODA, CONNIE reimb 60.00

299613 TURNER TAMARA M reimb 60.00

299614 WEIMER JAMES reimb 60.00

299615 CORNERHOUSE svc 325.00

299618 RUTLEDGE, JODI reimb 60.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

11159 MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 3,268.34

11183 COLLUM , LESA A svc 13.26

299486 FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO ins 0.50

299503 CENTRAL IA JUV DET CTR svc 18,956.63

299527 HEARTLAND VINEYARD CHURCH rent 75.00

299552 N IA JUV DETENTION SVCS svc 46,784.71

299571 RYDER TRANSPORTATION SVCS svc 246.55

299606 YOUTH EMERGENCY SVCS & SHELTER svc 1,399.50

299617 MARK MILDER LAW FIRM svc 158.80

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

299486 FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO ins 95.99

299551 NEXT GENERATION TECH svc 23.57

RURAL BASIC FUND

299486 FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO ins 135.99

299594 CITY OF WATERLOO svc 7,341.12

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

11129 ACES svc 27.00

11132 ANTON SALES prts 59.16

11134 BHC TREASURER svc 50.46

11138 CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 721.35

11141 CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP supl 229.59

11149 G&K SERVICES svc 28.70

11157 KWIK TRIP INC fuel 358.72

11161 MENARDS CF misc 325.80

11170 RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC supl 109.23

11172 SCOTS SUPPLY CO INC supl 25.99

11182 BUDENSIEK, MARGE misc 46.72

299486 FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO ins 421.60

299488 AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL supl 115.14

299490 ASPHALT PAVING ASSOC OF IA educ 350.00

299493 BHC LANDFILL svc 9.00

299494 BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL svc 108.00

299497 CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 72.55

299498 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC fuel 23.46

299500 CITY OF CEDAR FALLS svc 33.94

299501 CF UTILITIES util 16.06

299504 CENTURYLINK tel 145.41

299505 CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 2,121.75

299511 DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR fuel 1,617.27

299514 E CENTRAL IA COOP fuel 6,139.19

299523 GRACIOUS FOOD fuel 950.01

299528 HL GOELLER CO eq 543.74

299545 MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 2,372.61

299546 MITCHELL1 svc 210.00

299547 MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO prts 503.24

299554 ODEN ENTERPRISES INC eq 9,753.00

299556 OREILLY AUTO STORES eq 143.39

299557 OVERHEAD DOOR CO OF WLOO INC eq rpr 207.00

299572 SAM ANNIS & CO fuel 1,378.00

299582 STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS prts 301.92

299596 CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 165.23

299616 GREAT RIVER BUSINESS HEALTH svc 25.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

11154 KEEFE SUPL CO supl 1,762.26

11160 MCKEE FOODS food 42.54

299515 ECOLAB CTR supl 1,255.39

299573 SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB food 409.80

299590 VERIZON WIRELESS cell 781.25

EMA RADIO SYSTEM-CAP FUND

299502 CELLSITE SOLUTIONS svc 57,575.00

RURAL SEWER FUND

11177 URBAN SVCS svc 1,547.50

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

11124 NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS ins 24,606.99

11126 121 BENEFITS ins 130.50

11127 PREFERRED ONE INS CO ins 138,337.92

11128 PREFERRED ONE INS CO ins 67,907.52

299482 MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1,261.02

299485 FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO ins 21.08

SELF-INSURED/LIAB,PROP ETC FUND

299530 IA COMMUNITIES ASSURANCE POOL ins 31,000.00

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

299512 DUNKERTON TELEPHONE COOP tel 528.52

299540 LPC CONNECT tel 195.24

299570 RTC COMMUNICATIONS tel 18.50

299603 WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 154.07

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

299486 FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO ins 9.51

299504 CENTURYLINK tel 74.00

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

11134 BHC TREASURER svc 11,321.01

299486 FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO ins 82.26

299596 CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 160.83

AYES: Laylin , Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

17656 A-1 CAREERS svc 185.40

17657 ABDUR RAHIM MD svc 1,521.25

17658 ALLEN OCCUPATIONAL HLTH SVCS svc 147.00

17659 ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY food 745.42

17660 CF UTILITIES util 67.50

17661 CHERYL DAVIS SAUERBREI svc 2,145.50

17662 CITY OF WATERLOO util/fuel 2,466.42

17663 DIRECT SUPPLY INC supl 124.52

17664 ROBERT S GRITTMANN svc 2,000.00

17665 EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 97.98

17666 FIX TIRE CO eq rpr 692.66

17667 GENEVIEVE SHAFER mile 194.01

17668 GOODWIN TUCKER eq rpr 1,047.57

17669 HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO svc 120.00

17670 HD SUPPLY FACILITIES MAINT LTD supl 578.42

17671 HOCKENBERGS supl 1,759.62

17672 HPSI PURCHASING SVCS svc 50.00

17673 IA HEALTH CARE ASSOC educ 3,501.02

17674 MARTIN BROS food/supl 11,028.78

17675 MCKESSON MED-SURGICAL supl 2,559.24

17676 MEDLINE INDUSTRIES INC svc 7.83

17677 MET TRANSIT AUTHORITY BHC eq rpr 8.00

17678 NETWORK SERVICES CO supl 1,496.84

17679 NORTHERN IA THERAPY svc 20,531.47

17680 PATTERSON MEDICAL supl 108.05

17681 RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL supl 379.21

17682 TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS svc 495.00

17683 UNITYPOINT CLINIC PSYCHIATRY svc 480.00

17684 WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN svc 1,058.43

17685 WLOO COMM SCHOOL DISTRICT svc 16.75

17686 WITHAM AUTO CTR eq rpr 127.57

AYES: Laylin , Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said paved roads are slippery in places but gravel roads are still very icy.

County Treasurer Rita Schmidt explained some changes and improvements on the Treasurer’s website and in her office. She said information for signing up for tax credits is online. She said that people can pay property taxes online, with a $.40 charge for an echeck and 2.25% of the bill plus $1.50 for a credit charge. You can sign up for an email reminder that would be sent September 1 and March 1.

Audra Heineman said leadership training courses were available later that day and the following Tuesday for department heads and elected officials.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held January 10, 2017 and January 17, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Little moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 798.00 GENERAL BASIC 798.00

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 366.00 GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL 366.00

GENERAL BASIC 550.97 E911 SERVICE BOARD 550.97

GENERAL BASIC- 32 10,593.72 GENERAL BASIC -10 10,593.72

GENERAL BASIC- 32 967.29 GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL 967.29

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 220.39 E911 SERVICE BOARD 220.39

COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES 368.21 GENERAL BASIC 368.21

GENERAL BASIC – 80 86.51 GENERAL BASIC-32 86.51

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

DEPT., NAME, TITLE TO EFFECTIVE DATE ACTION

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, Frank Magsamen, Chair

Miller, John A., County Supervisor $17.17 1/2/2017 Termination

Schwartz, Christopher T., County Supervisor $17.17 1/3/2017 New Hire

AUDITOR, Grant Veeder

Reiter, Terry L., Township Trustee $11.00 12/31/2016 Termination

Schaefer, Carl W., Township Trustee $11.00 12/31/2016 Termination

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

Altenbaumer, Karla R., Deputy Sheriff $22.28 1/1/2017 Step

Baskerville, Cheri L., Booking Clerk $24.12 1/9/2017 Shift Change

Crozier, Melissa S., Deputy Sheriff $22.28 1/1/2017 Step

Epps, Felicia D., Booking Clerk $17.66 12/22/2016 Termination

Haas, Aaron S., Deputy Sheriff $22.28 1/1/2017 Step

Jipson, Mitchell R., Deputy Sheriff $20.40 1/9/2017 Shift Change

Kirchoff, Cindy S., Account Specialist $19.54 12/23/2016 Status Change

Kirchoff, Cindy S., Account Specialist $19.54 1/9/2017 Status Change

Landers, Wyatt J., Deputy Sheriff $23.46 1/1/2017 Step

McCormack, Tyler J., Detention Officer $17.66 1/9/2017 Shift Change

McDonald, Martin J., Sergeant – Jail $33.97 1/1/2017 Step

Meggers, Danielle R., Deputy Sheriff $20.40 1/9/2017 Shift Change

Middleton, Leona M., Deputy Sheriff $29.08 12/30/2016 Termination

Nagl, Curtis L., Deputy Sheriff $23.46 1/1/2017 Step

Rapien, Cory J., Deputy Sheriff $22.28 1/1/2017 Step

Russell, Nicole L., Master Control Technician $17.66 1/9/2017 Shift Change

Schilling, Jarad D., Civilian Detention Officer $17.66 1/11/2017 Probation Ends

Schmidt, Joseph R., Deputy Sheriff $29.08 1/1/2017 Step

Sebilsky, Brian L., Sergeant – Jail $33.97 1/1/2017 Step

Tisue, Anna E., Booking Clerk $18.28 1/1/2017 Step

Thompson, Lynda A., Booking Clerk $22.03 1/1/2017 Shift Change

Wiersma, Scott J., Detention Officer $17.66 1/9/2017 Shift Change

Woltzen, Jentry L., Booking Clerk $17.66 1/9/2017 New Hire

RECORDER, Sandie Smith

Bulver, Rebecca J., Office Specialist $18.69 1/1/2017 Step

Walter, Cheryl L., Office Specialist $17.88 1/1/2017 Step

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS, Judy Flores

Brissett, Jennifer M., Civilian Dispatcher $17.66 1/5/2017 Status Change

Hoyer, Brittney K., Civilian Dispatcher $21.08 12/23/2016 Termination

BUILDING MAINTENANCE, Rory Geving

Daniels, Kendall R., Property Maintenance Assistant $14.70 1/5/2017 Probation Ends

COUNTRY VIEW, Dennis Coleman

Brooks, Angela M., LPN $18.43 1/6/2017 Probation Ends

Buchanan, Patrice D., Nursing Assistant $16.26 1/7/2017 Status Change

Glass, Kristine R., Nursing Assistant $13.27 1/6/2017 Probation Ends

Fell-Hurley, Shannon M.R., Nursing Assistant $13.27 1/5/2017 Status Change

Flowers, Stephanie R., Nursing Assistant $13.27 1/6/2017 Probation Ends

Fortier, Erica L., Nursing Assistant $13.27 1/3/2017 New Hire

King, Centhia L., LPN $19.96 1/1/2017 Step

Little, Brooke C., LPN $21.76 1/1/2017 Step

Pfeifer, Jessica A., Nursing Assistant $13.27 1/3/2017 New Hire

Shea, Monica J., LPN $19.96 1/1/2017 Step

Washington, Virginia L., Nursing Assistant $14.97 12/28/2016 Termination

Waters, Vonnetta, Office Specialist $16.37 1/1/2017 Step

Weatherly, Quintesha L., Nursing Assistant $13.27 1/1/2017 Status Change

Zummak, Ashley L., Nursing Assistant $13.27 1/3/2017 New Hire

ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas

Eastman, Joshua J.C., Labor/Equipment Operator I $20.79 1/1/2017 Step

Ott, Gary J., Labor/Equipment Operator I $18.45 1/3/2017 New Hire

Thome, Luke G., Labor/Equipment Operator IB $20.79 1/1/2017 Step

Woods, Tony L., Roadside Vegetation Lead Worker $23.17 1/1/2017 Step

A. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT for December 2016.

2. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Adam Anderson d/b/a Adam Anderson Facility ID #67649 located in Barclay Township, Section sixteen (16) in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

3. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Adam Anderson d/b/a Adam Anderson Facility ID #58374 located in Barclay Township, Section seventeen (17) in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

AYES: Laylin , Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Little to receive and place on file with the County Auditor the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s office Annual Report for 2016.

County Sheriff Tony Thompson said that bookings and jail population are down, and violent crime is up, which means inmates tend to stay longer. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve the ADDENDUM to the contract received from Stanley Security Systems, Noblesville, IN for the Jail Security System Upgrade Project and to direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Assistant County Attorney Peter Burk said that a clause called for the contractor to have $200,000 worth of insurance, which he and the county’s insurance carriers believed to be inadequate. He said another clause said the contractor will only be liable if grossly negligent, and he believes the use of the term “grossly” creates a very high standard not likely to occur. Craig Clary of Dewberry Architects, the consultants for the project, said that the language is very standard, and that while attempts were made to have legal counsel from both sides discuss it, that has not taken place. Burk said he is available any time. Clary said the insurance amount is usually $100,000 in such agreements. Little asked what the amount was in the last contract. Geving said he has been unable to find the original contract. Magsamen asked what the project status would be if the agreement isn’t approved. Geving said it would have to go out to bid again. Sheriff Thompson said that he pushed the contractor as hard as he could on these subjects, but he isn’t worried about gross negligence, because his department has checks and balances in place to prevent a jail escape, which happened in 2012 due to a mistake by a deputy.

AYES: Laylin, Little, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: Schwartz. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAXES DUE AND PAYABLE of the submitted persons, as indicated, including special assessments, and rates or charges, including interest, fees and cost, in accordance with the provision of §427.9 of the Code of Iowa, be suspended and that future property taxes on property owned by the persons will be suspended for such time as the persons remains the owner of the parcels, and during the period the persons receives assistance as described in §427.9 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

At Nine-thirty-four o’clock (9:34) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Margaret Suiter to rezone 1.5 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural Residential District to allow for the construction of a single family dwelling. The property is located East of 5206 McStay Road and legally described as: Parcel D: THE WEST 75.22 FEET OF THE NORTH 60.00 FEET OF THE SOUTH 260.00 FEET OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER, SECTION NINETEEN (19), TOWNSHIP EIGHTY-EIGHT (88) NORTH, RANGE ELEVEN (11) WEST OF THE FIFTH PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA. Parcel E: THE EAST 122.02 FEET OF THE WEST 347.02 FEET OF THE SOUTH 200.00 FEET OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER, SECTION NINETEEN (19), TOWNSHIP EIGHTY-EIGHT (88) NORTH, RANGE ELEVEN (11) WEST OF THE FIFTH PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on January 11, 2017 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said the property has a moderate Land Evaluation and Site Assessment score of 230. He said the original request was for .88 acres, but the minimum is 1.5 acres, so Suiter’s neighbor agreed to include .62 acres in the request, which land will continue to be cultivated.

Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on January 17, 2017 at Nine-oh- o’clock (9:) a.m., on the request submitted by Margaret Suiter to rezone 1.5 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural Residential District to allow for the construction of a single family dwelling located East of 5206 McStay Road, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 181 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Margaret Suiter and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-181, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following ordinance seconded by Little.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 181 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Margaret Suiter and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-181, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance #77-181.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Ordinance adopted.

At Nine-forty o’clock (9:40) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Norman Primmer on the proposed vacating of county-owned property as legally described in the vacation order below.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on January 11, 2017 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Little to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file.

Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said all the adjoining property owners have signed a statement agreeing to the vacation as requested by Primmer. He said the only concern of the Technical Committee was whether any utility lines were in the alley, and there was none found.

Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

Be it hereby resolved to consider any damages to property owners affected by vacating and conveying to the individuals named in the vacation order below.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

Be it hereby resolved that the Board of Supervisors vacate and convey to the individuals named in the vacation order below the county-owned property described in said order.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by White.

WHEREAS, a public hearing on vacating a road hereinafter described occurred pursuant to notice on January 17, 2017, and

WHEREAS, notice of said hearing was properly directed to and served upon all interested parties required by the provisions of Chapter 306 of the Code of Iowa, and

WHEREAS, no written claim for damages was filed with the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, the agency in control of said road, and

WHEREAS, at the public hearing proponents and objectors to the vacating process were given opportunity to be heard, as well as evidence received from the Black Hawk County Engineer’s Office, and

WHEREAS, there being no further comments, the hearing was closed, and

WHEREAS, the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors considered any damages to property owners affected by the vacating and conveying to the individuals named in the vacation order below, and

WHEREAS, by Resolution, the road was vacated by a majority vote of the Board of Supervisors, now therefore

Be it hereby resolved to direct the Chair to sign the FINAL ORDER OF VACATION vacating and conveying to the above named individuals the county-owned property described as follows:

“Alley Vacation Block 5 of the Town of Emert : That part of the alley as platted in Block 5 of the Town of Emert, Black Hawk County, Iowa, lying Easterly of a line drawn between the Southwesterly corner of Lot 5 of said Block 5 and the Northwesterly corner of Lot 6 of said Block 5, and lying Westerly of a line drawn between the Southeasterly corner of Lot 1 of said Block 5 and the Northeasterly corner of Lot 10 of said Block 5” subject to the retention of an easement for utility purposes over, under and upon all; and conveying to Resident Steffen for “that part of the North half of the alley as platted in Block 5 of the Town of Emert, Black Hawk County, Iowa, lying Easterly of a line drawn between the Southwesterly corner of Lot 5 of said Block 5 and the Northwesterly corner of Lot 6 of said Block 5, and lying Westerly of a line drawn between the Southeasterly corner of Lot 4 of said Block 5 and the Northeasterly corner of Lot 7 of said Block 5”, subject to the retention of an easement for utility purposes over, under and upon all”, to Resident Weber for “that part of the South half of the alley as platted in Block 5 of the Town of Emert, Black Hawk County, Iowa, lying Easterly of a line drawn between the Southwesterly corner of Lot 5 of said Block 5 and the Northwesterly corner of Lot 6 of said Block 5, and lying Westerly of a line drawn between the Southeasterly corner of Lot 4 of said Block 5 and the Northeasterly corner of Lot 7 of said Block 5, Subject to the retention of an easement for utility purposes over, under and upon all”, to Resident Primmer for “that part of the alley as platted in Block 5 of the Town of Emert, Black Hawk County, Iowa, lying Easterly of a line drawn between the Southwesterly corner of Lot 3 of said Block 5 and the Northwesterly corner of Lot 8 of said Block 5, and lying Westerly of a line drawn between the Southeasterly corner of Lot 3 of said Block 5 and the Northeasterly corner of Lot 8 of said Block 5, Subject to the retention of an easement for utility purposes over, under and upon all”, to Resident Hanson for “that part of the North half of the alley as platted in Block 5 of the Town of Emert, Black Hawk County, Iowa, lying Easterly of a line drawn between the Southwesterly corner of Lot 2 of said Block 5 and the Northwesterly corner of Lot 9 of said Block 5, and lying Westerly of a line drawn between the Southeasterly corner of Lot 2 of said Block 5 and the Northeasterly corner of Lot 9 of said Block 5, Subject to the retention of an easement for utility purposes over, under and upon all”, to Resident Mixdorf for “that part of the North half of the alley as platted in Block 5 of the Town of Emert, Black Hawk County, Iowa, lying Easterly of a line drawn between the Southwesterly corner of Lot 1 of said Block 5 and the Northwesterly corner of Lot 10 of said Block 5, and lying Westerly of a line drawn between the Southeasterly corner of Lot 1 of said Block 5 and the Northeasterly corner of Lot 10 of said Block 5, Subject to the retention of an easement for utility purposes over, under and upon all”, and to Resident Eighmey for “that part of the South half of the alley as platted in Block 5 of the Town of Emert, Black Hawk County, Iowa, lying Easterly of a line drawn between the Southwesterly corner of Lot 2 of said Block 5 and the Northwesterly corner of Lot 9 of said Block 5, and lying Westerly of a line drawn between the Southeasterly corner of Lot 1 of said Block 5 and the Northeasterly corner of Lot 10 of said Block 5, Subject to the retention of an easement for utility purposes over, under and upon all”.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

Be it hereby resolved that the Chair be directed to sign QUIT CLAIM DEEDS to the adjoining property owners, above named individuals, for the parcels legally described in the vacation order below above.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. White expressed condolences to the Tichnor family and the Miller family.

Schwartz thanked outgoing President Barack Obama for his service, and hoped he could help to heal the country going forward.

After a recess the Board held a WORK SESSION regarding Country View. Bob Lincoln gave background on the facility. He said the county has no legal obligation to the residents there beyond its obligation for the Mental Health and Disability Services Levy, and that the county levies no more tax for the facility than said levy, and that Country View has cost-effective management. He outlined three options: (1) Do nothing, which is the easiest, but it ensures a future financial crisis or property tax increase. (2) Sell the facility, which creates the best economic outcome, but would cause political blowback from the impact on staff and residents. (3) Reorganize, because there is great demand for supports to individuals with complex needs, but it is difficult work and will require a more agile and responsive organization, risk-taking, exceptional leadership and investment.

The Board discussed the pros and cons. Country View Administrator Dennis Coleman said some state funding will be available this year for long-term care, but federal money he had previously hoped for has proved illusory. Schwartz said that he didn’t believe selling Country View would result in a good economic outcome, since 175 employees will be without a job. White said the county doesn’t have a legal obligation, but it has a moral one.

Patient Advocate Shirley Patchin said that Country View is the only home many of the residents have ever known, and if moved elsewhere there wouldn’t be anyone they knew. Lincoln said that in other facility closings there have been positive experiences for some moved residents, although some end up in nursing care. Country View Advisory Board member Dolly Fortier said that said that she felt some unnecessary services were being provided, and they might be legal but they’re morally unethical. Magsamen said that communication should be kept open so such matters can be discussed.

Laylin asked for a timeline for a reorganization to a public safety net for individuals with no community or private support. Lincoln said the decision-making takes more time than the implementation.

After a recess the Board held a BUDGET SESSION. The Country View and the Community Social Services budgets were discussed. Finance Director Susan Deaton said the $35.18 per capita rate for mental health and developmental disability services would be maintained, which would result in a lower tax rate given the increase in valuation.

Deaton discussed county employee salary and benefits. She said the county’s health insurance consultants, Perspective, recommend a 20.7% increase in health insurance rates. After discussion with Human Resources Director Audra Heineman and Helen Steffen of the Auditor’s Office, she is recommending a 20% increase and a 5% increase (meaning about $8,000) in dental insurance rates. She said this would likely maintain but not increase the Health Insurance Trust Fund, which is expected to end fiscal year 2017 at around $3 million.

Magsamen suggested that the dental rate be folded into a total health insurance rate of 20%, and the Board agreed.

The Board discussed the budgets for Human Resources, the County Auditor, and the Auditor/Elections Office.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor