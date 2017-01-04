BHC Board of Supervisors Proceedings – December 28, 2016

Waterloo, Iowa December 28, 2016

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chair; Tom Little, Frank Magsamen and Craig White.

Absent: John Miller

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Magsamen that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Moion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS: Quintin Neuenkirk said the County purchased the building at 1600-1602 Lafayette St. which is next to his for $11,537 because the taxes haven’t been paid for several years. He asked that the Board consider selling it to him for $11,537 but forgive the other $13,000 of back taxes so he can fix it up and get it back on the tax rolls. He says it is in need of roof repair and electrical and plumbing repairs. He is proposing putting in a store to help low income folks. Sherman Lundy with the Black Hawk Soil & Water Conservation District thanked the Board and especially John Miller for being advocates of water issues. With Miller and Conservation Director Vern Fish leaving, there will be vacancies on both the Upper and Middle Watershed Management Authorities. He said it is important for continuing to stay on top of the issues of clean water, conservation etc. Wayne McGarvey spoke before the board to seek answers to questions regarding the Wind Farm Ordinance and the project that is in the works near his farm in Eagle Township. He believes the company seeking to put the wind farm up is proceeding with a driveway to property before permits have even been granted. He said wind farms are only good for the tax credits available and they don’t work. Board members encourage him to speak with one of them after the meeting.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

AYES: Little, Magsamen, White, Laylin.

NAYS: None.

Absent: Miller. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

AYES: Little, Magsamen, White, Laylin.

NAYS: None.

Absent: Miller. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS: County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said the roads in Black Hawk County are good except for some gravel roads in the northern part of the county that have some ice issues. Weather permitting, next week staff will work on bridge inspections for Conservation on the Cedar Valley Nature Trail. They are still receiving calls for the 911 signs.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held December 20, 2016 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Little.

TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 99,380.00 GENERAL BASIC 99,380.00 EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 53,251.00 GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL 53,251.00

The CERTIFICATES OF INSURANCE for A-Line Striping & Sweeping, Benton’s Sand & Gravel Inc., Central Cable Contractors Inc., D And D Tire, Detail Cleaning LLC, Gee Asphalt Systems Inc., LaPorte City Telephone, Midwest Industrial Fuels Inc., Mike Fereday Heating & Air Conditioning, Per Mar Security & Research Corp., Personified Inc., ProBuild Company LLC, Providigm LLC, Quam Trucking LLC, SuccessEHS Inc., and WBC Mechanical Inc.

TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Dean Mangrich d/b/a Mantello LLC Facility ID #65096 located in Barclay Township, Section nineteen (19) in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT OF WAY for MidAmerican Energy, Waterloo, Iowa to install two 40’ poles on the west side of the road just south of 8221 Hammond Avenue as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Little, Magsamen, White, Laylin.

NAYS: None.

Absent: Miller. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

White moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve the CONTRACT between Black Hawk County and Per Mar Security, Cedar Rapids, Iowa for courthouse security services effective January 2, 2017 through December 31, 2019 at the following bill rate schedule:

1st Year 2nd Year 3rd Year Straight Time Over Time Straight Time Over Time Straight Time Over Time Officer Hourly Rate 15.71 23.57 15.71 23.57 16.02 24.03 Supervisor Hourly Rate 15.71 23.57 15.71 23.57 16.02 24.03 Addtl Staff Hourly Rate 15.71 23.57 15.71 23.57 16.02 24.03

AYES: Little, Magsamen, White, Laylin.

NAYS: None.

Absent: Miller. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by Magsamen that the REAPPOINTMENT of Carolyn Rafferty to the Black Hawk County Conservation Board for a five year term to expire December 31, 2021 be approved. Motion carried.

Ms. Rafferty said she was completing her first partial term (filled a vacancy), is up to speed now, enjoys this board more than any other she has sat on and is thankful for the opportunity for her next term. She believes that Vern Fish has been an extraordinary leader to a top-notch staff who are passionate about what they do.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD: Laylin thanked those who assisted her during her tenure as Board chair including other Board members, Elected Officials & Department Heads and employees. She listed many accomplishments that occurred during the year including some major projects in specific offices but thanked all employees as well. She expressed her thanks to John Miller for all of his service to the County over the years. She asked Helen Steffen to read aloud the farewell letter written by Miller. Other Board members chimed in with their thanks to Miller and staff.

CLOSED SESSION

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that pursuant to the provisions of the Iowa Open Meetings Law, the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors shall proceed into CLOSED SESSION AT 9:25 A.M., with attorney to discuss strategy with counsel in the matter of Ernst vs. Black Hawk County pursuant to Iowa Code §21.5(1c).

AYES: Little, Magsamen, White, Laylin.

NAYS: None.

Absent: Miller. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to adjourn the Board of Supervisors meeting in CLOSED SESSION at 9:54 am. Motion carried.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to not proceed with litigation and pay the judgement of $1,000.

AYES: Little, Magsamen, White, Laylin.

NAYS: None.

Absent: Miller. Resolution adopted.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned. Little/White 9:55 am.

Linda Laylin, Chair, Board of Supervisors Helen R. Steffen, Systems/Real Estate Tax Manager