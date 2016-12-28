BHC Board of Supervisors Proceedings – December 20, 2016
The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chair; Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, John Miller and Craig White.
Absent: None.
Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.
Moved by Little, seconded by Miller that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.
PUBLIC COMMENTS. Larry Buchholz of Timber Ridge Road presented a petition asking for an asphalt surface on Symons Road because the closing of the Highway 218/Mt. Vernon Road intersection after the opening of the C-57 interchange means residents will have use Symons Road for access to other locations, and emergency response time to the area will be slower. He said other roads should be upgraded too, and noted there are thirty-eight residents and four businesses in the area.
White moved the following resolution seconded by Miller.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:
AYES: Little, Magsamen, Miller, White, Laylin.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:
|COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND
|17479
|AANAC
|dues
|119.00
|17480
|ABDUR RAHIM
|svc
|1,521.25
|17481
|ALLEN OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH SVCS
|svc
|476.00
|17482
|ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY
|food
|652.39
|17483
|BCG DATA SVCS
|svc
|9,451.46
|17484
|BHC TREASURER
|payroll ins
|284,912.54
|17485
|BRIGGS HEALTHCARE
|supl
|67.05
|17486
|CBS STAFFING
|svc
|178.13
|17487
|CITY OF WATERLOO
|fuel
|1,017.90
|17488
|DIRECT SUPPLY INC
|eq rpr
|92.99
|17489
|DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS
|publ
|70.00
|17490
|EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO
|food
|204.66
|17491
|HD SUPPLY FACILITIES MAINT LTD
|eq/supl
|701.93
|17492
|IA HEALTH CARE ASSOC
|educ
|210.00
|17493
|JANICE WALKER
|reimb
|15.66
|17494
|KOCH BROTHERS INC
|eq rpr
|359.15
|17495
|MARTIN BROS
|food/supl
|9,987.43
|17496
|MARTIN HEALTH SVCS
|supl
|7,081.66
|17497
|NETWORK SVCS CO
|supl
|1,457.91
|17498
|NORTHERN IA THERAPY
|svc
|15,522.96
|17499
|PATTERSON MEDICAL
|supl
|183.86
|17500
|POSEY
|supl
|257.10
|17501
|RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC
|eq rpr
|300.00
|17502
|RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL
|supl
|1,556.44
|17503
|SCHOOL BUS SALES CO
|eq rpr
|457.15
|17504
|SHERWIN-WILLIAMS
|supl
|113.15
|17505
|STANLEY HEALTHCARE
|eq rpr
|1,343.10
|17506
|UNITYPOINT CLINIC
|svc
|834.00
|17507
|US BANK
|supl/svc
|448.47
|17508
|WLOO COMM SCHOOL DIST
|svc
|13.55
AYES: Little, Magsamen, Miller, White, Laylin.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said paved and gravel roads are in fairly good condition with minimal ice and snow. She reviewed the Secondary Roads snow policy, which says that if there is blowing and drifting they don’t send motor graders out, and they typically plow from 6:00 am to 5:00 pm, and there isn’t a night shift due to poor visibility, and while gravel roads may be plowed in one day, the policy is to have them plowed within 48 hours. She said that projects for 27th Street and Poyner Road have been sent to the Department of Transportation for a bid letting in March, and the Hammond Avenue bridge project will also have an early spring letting.
Conservation Director Vern Fish said that the city of Cedar Falls donated $20,000 to the Hartman Reserve capital project last week, and it also received a $480,000 grant from Iowa Community Action and Tourism. He said there could still be a $208,000 shortfall, which could change as the project moves forward, but there are still some grant applications out and donations from the public continue.
Moved by Miller, seconded by Magsamen that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held December 13, 2016 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.
CONSENT AGENDA
White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Little.
- TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR
- The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.
|Transfer from Fund
|Amount
|Transfer to Fund
|Amount
|GENERAL BASIC
|582.36
|SECONDARY ROADS
|582.36
- The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.
|DEPT., NAME, TITLE
|TO
|EFFECTIVE DATE
|ACTION
|SHERIFF, Tony Thompson
|Aries, Ashley N., Booking Clerk
|$19.58
|12/2/2016
|Status Change
|Aries, Ashley N., Booking Clerk
|$19.58
|12/4/2016
|Status Change
|Chase, Chad E., Deputy Sheriff
|$27.96
|12/4/2016
|Step
|Epps, Felisha D., Booking Clerk
|$17.66
|12/11/2016
|Shift Change
|Graf, Tenille K., Office Specialist
|$15.01
|12/3/2016
|Status Change
|Harden, Kareen M., Deputy Sheriff
|$27.96
|12/4/2016
|Step
|Hekel, Laurie El., Civilian Dispatcher
|$17.66
|12/7/2016
|Probation Ends
|McCallum, Michael G., Master Control Technician
|$21.08
|12/4/2016
|Step
|Nelson, Nicole A., Master Control Technician
|$17.66
|12/11/2016
|Shift Change
|Wiersma, Scott J., Civilian Detention Officer
|$17.66
|11/13/2016
|Shift Change
|COUNTY ATTORNEY, Brian Williams
|Sullivan, Charity L., Assistant Attorney
|$42.85
|12/4/2016
|Step
|CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS, Judy Flores
|Forbes, Kimberly D., Civilian Dispatcher
|$17.66
|12/16/2016
|Shift Change
|Hoyer, Brittney K., Civilian Dispatcher
|$21.08
|12/4/2016
|Step
|Mills, Taria J., Civilian Dispatcher
|$17.66
|12/4/2016
|Shift Change
|COUNTRY VIEW, Dennis Coleman
|Bahlmann, Timothy F., Recreation Aide
|$16.26
|11/29/2016
|Termination
|Bruce, Tanaya C., Nursing Assistant
|$13.85
|12/4/2016
|Step
|Ehlers, Gail T., Developmental Aide
|$13.27
|12/6/2016
|New Hire
|Montgomery, Justina L., Developmental Aide
|$16.26
|11/25/2016
|Termination
|Speller, Cierra R., Developmental Aide
|$13.85
|12/4/2016
|Successful Bidder
|Taylor, Brooklyn D., Developmental Aide
|$13.85
|12/4/2016
|Step
|ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas
|Roberts, Jason W., Labor/Equipment Operator I
|$20.79
|12/4/2016
|Step
|Taylor, Bradley J., Labor/Equipment Operator IIIB
|$22.81
|12/4/2016
|Step
|VETERAN AFFAIRS, Kevin Dill
|Dow, Jeffrey D., Veterans Affairs Commission
|$25.00
|12/7/2016
|Appointed
- TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR
- The Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments Independent Auditor’s Reports Basic Financial Statements Supplementary Information Schedule of findings as of June 30, 2016.
- TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN
- The APPLICATION for a Special Class “C” Liquor License (BW – Beer/Wine) submitted by EventConnect, LLC, 3816 Southlawn Road, Cedar Falls, Iowa for a one-time event held at Rotary Reserve, 5932 N. Union Road, Cedar Falls, Iowa.
AYES: Little, Magsamen, Miller, White, Laylin.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
CONSENT AGENDA ENDS
Moved by White, seconded by Magsamen that the Black Hawk County Conservation Board 2016 Annual Report be received and placed on file with the County Auditor’s office. Motion carried.
Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Miller.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve the BEST BID received from Stanley Security Systems, Noblesville, IN for a new Jail Security System for the total amount of $1,952,161.50 (including Alternate #1, Alternate #2, and 7% Contingency) as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent based upon the recommendation received from the project consultant.
Geving said Alternate 1 is for 272 cell door lock exchanges and Alternate 2 is for 365 days of video storage instead of the base bid amount of 180 days. Magsamen asked why the door locks were included now rather than a previously discussed five-year replacement plan. Geving said that this takes advantage of the contractor already being on site, and makes the locks the responsibility of the contractor, rather than county staff. Little asked for a timetable. Geving said they have a completion date of December 31, 2017. Magsamen asked about the warranty. Geving said it is for two years, after which time the maintenance could be bid out, since it is an open protocol system. White asked why they opted for 365 days of video storage and what was the cost. Geving said the cost is $86,370. County Sheriff Tony Thompson said that very few lawsuits are filed within six months, so that if video is requested for the trial it won’t be available with only 180 days’ storage. He said he’d rather have two years of storage, since that’s the statute of limitations, but he’s willing to compromise on 365 days. He said that 99.9% of the time the video backs up the officer’s version of events. Craig Clary of Dewberry, the project consultant, said that after two years maintenance will be available at an hourly rate, but much of it can be done remotely, avoiding costly visits. He said it is not proprietary software, so local vendors could bid on maintenance. Laylin asked about the lifespan. Clary said ten to twelve years. Geving said he was comfortable with this vendor based on the results of reference checks. He said two counties in Iowa are using Stanley and he got good feedback from both.
AYES: Little, Magsamen, Miller, White, Laylin.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Little moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve the BEST BID received from Per Mar Security Services, Cedar Rapids, IA for the Courthouse Security Services contract beginning January 2, 2017 to December 31, 2019 as recommended by the proposal review committee and as indicated in the following chart:
|1st Year
|Vendor
|City
|St
|Annual Hours
|Straight Time
|Annual Amount
|Over Time
|Per Mar Security
|Cedar Rapids
|IA
|Officer Hourly Rate
|3966.19
|15.71
|62,308.84
|23.57
|Supervisor Hourly Rate
|1914.42
|15.71
|30,075.54
|23.57
|Annual Total
|92,384.38
|Addtl Staff Hourly Rate
|15.71
|23.57
|2nd Year
|3rd Year
|Est. Total $
|Annual Hours
|Straight Time
|Annual Amount
|Over Time
|Straight Time
|Annual Amount
|Over Time
|Straight Time
|Officer Hourly Rate
|3966.19
|15.71
|62,308.84
|23.57
|16.02
|63,538.36
|24.03
|Supervisor Hourly Rate
|1914.42
|15.71
|30,075.54
|23.57
|16.02
|30,669.01
|24.03
|Annual Total
|92,384.38
|94,207.37
|278,976.14
|Addtl Staff Hourly Rate
|15.71
|23.57
|16.02
|24.03
Board Administrative Aide Amanda Fesenmeyer said that the $278,976.14 estimated total compares to an actual total of the current vendor of $284,201.39 in the FY14-FY16 period.
Little asked if the Annual Amount listed included overtime. Fesenmeyer said it did not.
AYES: Little, Magsamen, Miller, White, Laylin.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Moved by Miller, seconded by Magsamen that the REAPPOINTMENT of Reverend Mary Robinson to the Black Hawk County Board of Health for a three year term to expire December 31, 2019 be approved. Motion carried.
Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Miller that the REAPPOINTMENT of Dr. Mark Bickley as the Black Hawk County Medical Examiner for a two year term to expire on January 1, 2019 be approved. Motion carried.
At Nine-twenty-four o’clock (9:24) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the proposed FY17 budget Amendment.
Moved by Little, seconded by White to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.
Moved by White, seconded by Miller to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Motion carried.
Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Miller.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County that the FY2016/2017 Budget is here by AMENDED by changing the previous revenues and expenditures as follows:
|Iowa Department of Management
|Total Budget
|Proposed
|Total Budget
|Form 653 A-R Sheet 1 of 2 (Publish) (revised 05/01/14)
|as Certified
|Current
|After Current
|or Last
|Amendment
|Amendment
|REVENUES & OTHER FINANCING SOURCES
|Amended
|Taxes Levied on Property
|1
|34,791,868
|34,791,868
|Less: Uncollected Delinquent Taxes – Levy Year
|2
|44,984
|44,984
|Less: Credits to Taxpayers
|3
|1,406,100
|1,406,100
|Net Current Property Taxes
|4
|33,340,784
|0
|33,340,784
|Delinquent Property Tax Revenue
|5
|0
|0
|Penalties, Interest & Costs on Taxes
|6
|384,500
|384,500
|Other County Taxes/TIF Tax Revenues
|7
|4,413,147
|4,413,147
|Intergovernmental
|8
|15,734,419
|191,250
|15,925,669
|Licenses & Permits
|9
|576,200
|576,200
|Charges for Service
|10
|4,481,748
|40,000
|4,521,748
|Use of Money & Property
|11
|980,281
|980,281
|Miscellaneous
|12
|4,966,591
|700,000
|5,666,591
|Subtotal Revenues
|13
|64,877,670
|931,250
|65,808,920
|Other Financing Sources:
|General Long-Term Debt Proceeds
|14
|0
|0
|Operating Transfers In
|15
|3,233,429
|3,233,429
|Proceeds of Fixed Asset Sales
|16
|2,500
|2,500
|Total Revenues & Other Sources
|17
|68,113,599
|931,250
|69,044,849
|EXPENDITURES & OTHER FINANCING USES
|Operating:
|Public Safety & Legal Services
|18
|21,444,509
|21,444,509
|Physical Health & Social Services
|19
|7,852,219
|7,852,219
|Mental Health, ID & DD
|20
|6,323,340
|6,323,340
|County Environment & Education
|21
|6,426,151
|925,000
|7,351,151
|Roads & Transportation
|22
|7,168,298
|7,168,298
|Government Services to Residents
|23
|2,075,678
|2,075,678
|Administration
|24
|6,035,764
|144,000
|6,179,764
|Nonprogram Current
|25
|0
|0
|Debt Service
|26
|9,097,091
|5,400
|9,102,491
|Capital Projects
|27
|9,157,000
|9,157,000
|Subtotal Expenditures
|28
|75,580,050
|1,074,400
|76,654,450
|Other Financing Uses:
|Operating Transfers Out
|29
|3,233,429
|3,233,429
|Refunded Debt/Payments to Escrow
|30
|0
|Total Expenditures & Other Uses
|31
|78,813,479
|1,074,400
|79,887,879
|Excess of Revenues & Other Sources
|over (under) Expenditures & Other Uses
|32
|(10,699,880)
|(143,150)
|(10,843,030)
|Beginning Fund Balance – July 1, 2016
|33
|37,503,856
|37,503,856
|Increase (Decrease) in Reserves (GAAP Budgeting)
|34
|0
|0
|Fund Balance – Nonspendable
|35
|395,252
|395,252
|Fund Balance – Restricted
|36
|12,165,560
|(5,400)
|12,160,160
|Fund Balance – Committed
|37
|275,609
|275,609
|Fund Balance – Assigned
|38
|24,284
|24,284
|Fund Balance – Unassigned
|39
|13,943,271
|(137,750)
|13,805,521
|Total Ending Fund Balance – June 30, 2017
|40
|26,803,976
|(143,150)
|26,660,826
Finance Director Susan Deaton explained the amendment, beginning with the General Fund. She said that the Information Technology Department’s budget needs to be increased by $100,000 to adjust for the new agreement with ACES, but for now she just wishes to amend it for $40,000, which can be covered by unbudgeted revenue from services provided to Waterloo Water Works, and the remainder will be addressed in a later amendment, hopefully by transferring unused appropriations from other budgets. She said a Building Maintenance project budgeted for FY16 carried over into FY17 to the amount of $104,000. Conservation’s Hartman Reserve project had an early start, requiring an additional $500,000 to be offset by grants and other revenue. Conservation repairs from flooding needed $225,000 in additional expenditures, 85% of which is offset by a FEMA grant. Overall, revenues would be increased by $731,250 and expenditures by $869,000. In the Friends of Hartman Reserve Fund, $200,000 in expenditure is fully offset by increased revenue. In the Debt Service Fund, bond fees need to be increased by $5,400.
Miller asked if all the flood repairs had been finished. Conservation Director Vern Fish said they have not, but they will be soon, and FEMA funding will not be jeopardized. Little asked how other departments are doing midway through the fiscal year. Deaton said she would provide a full update in January, but the only departments she knew were over budget were ones the county has no control over, like the Medical Examiner. Miller asked about the loss of Conservation revenue due to flooding. Fish said some of it was made up by campers switching to Hickory Hills and Big Woods Parks.
AYES: Little, Magsamen, Miller, White, Laylin.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Miller moved the following resolution seconded by Little.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Finance Director be direct to INCREASE/DECREASE APPROPRIATIONS to various operating budgets for the FY2016/2017 for offices as submitted and as shown upon the records in the office of the County Finance Director with such changes being made in accordance with §331.434.6 of the Code of Iowa.
|INCREASE
|DECREASE
|SERVICE AREA 1 – PUBLIC SAFETY & LEGAL SERVICES
|Sheriff
|44,000
|Health Department
|2,291
|SERVICE AREA 3 – PHYSICAL HEALTH & SOCIAL SERVICES
|Health Department
|59,551
|SERVICE AREA 6 – COUNTY ENVIRONMENT & EDUCATION
|Health Department
|211,262
|SERVICE AREA 0 – NONPROGRAM EXPENDITURES ETC.
|Treasurer
|1,410,987
|65,987
|Transfers
|7,200,000
AYES: Little, Magsamen, Miller, White, Laylin.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Magsamen congratulated Miller for being named the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments Citizen of the Year. Miller asked Sheriff Thompson about Deputy Harold Oliver’s award. Thompson said that Oliver was named Deputy of the Year both for his friendly and outgoing personality and an incident that occurred in May. He was on his way to work when he witnessed a shooting. He was able both to detain the shooter and save the life of the victim.
WORK SESSION. County Finance Director Susan Deaton presented her ideas on a formal Five-Year Capital Plan. She said the absence of such a plan has been noted by bond-rating agencies. She said the county’s current policy calls for a five-year plan updated annually, and this should be expanded to indicate threshold amounts and appropriate items to include. She has looked at recommendations from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) and found out what other counties do, and she suggests a $10,000 threshold based on the county’s size. The plan would be integrated with the county’s 2028 Plan. She thought the plan should be limited to building and infrastructure expenses, and that capital equipment and vehicle replacement should be in a separate plan. She suggested establishing a committee to review and prioritize Capital Plan requests, which she saw as primarily coming from Building Maintenance, Conservation and Secondary Roads.
Deaton also addressed debt administration. She said a pay-as-you-go plan saves costs of debt interest and fees, provides greater flexibility in the use of funds and protects borrowing capacity, while bonding makes more funding available, spreads the cost of improvements to more of those taxpayers whom it benefits, allows for preventing sudden tax increases, and allows access to tax increment financing valuation (which can be taxed by counties only for debt service payments). She reviewed the county’s debt schedule, which will have a significant decrease in payments in FY18 and again in FY22, which presents opportunities for appropriating funds each year for future capital improvement, or for more debt financing.
She wanted feedback from supervisors and department heads, particularly on a capital plan item threshold and whether equipment should be scheduled separately. Laylin said a five-year plan needs to be fluid to recognize new priorities. White said that Building Maintenance projects that result in energy efficiency should be prioritized so that savings may be realized sooner. Magsamen said such savings should be dedicated to future conservation projects. Conservation Director Vern Fish recommended including improvements required by compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act. He also said local money should be used for engineering projects, because using grant money drives up the cost, and projects should be shovel ready when grants are awarded. Magsamen asked that Deaton recommend a committee membership to get the process started.
On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.
Linda Laylin, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor