Waterloo, Iowa January 24, 2017

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND 11051 IPERS ipers 109,140.39 11197 IRS fed pay 22.74 11198 COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 528.26 11199 IRS fed pay 69,101.02 11200 IA DEPT OF REV state pay 28,583.20 11201 IPERS ipers 109,627.94 11202 SSA fica 99,885.88 11203 CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY oth pay 132.50 11206 ACES svc 1,384.00 11208 B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq rpr 247.50 11209 BAUER BUILT TIRE svc 477.70 11211 BMC AGGREGATES supl 249.66 11212 CBM MANAGED SVCS food 8,813.80 11213 CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 1,422.08 11214 CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 94.10 11215 CFPI rent 250.00 11216 CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP supl 231.06 11217 CONTROL INSTALLATIONS OF IA svc 127.37 11218 COTT SYSTEMS svc 3,200.00 11219 DWD INVESTMENTS rent 300.00 11220 E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 1,881.17 11221 EQUIFAX INFO SVCS svc 20.00 11225 LOCKSPERTS INC eq 3.46 11226 MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 410.00 11227 MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY eq 900.70 11228 MCGRAW, J R rent 224.00 11230 MENARDS CF supl 1,060.46 11231 MENARDS WLOO supl 1,117.80 11232 O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC maint 1,747.08 11233 P&K MIDWEST supl 178.55 11234 PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 463.62 11235 PTS OF AMERICA svc 800.00 11237 REMEL INC supl 28.55 11238 RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC supl 128.18 11239 SANDEES LTD supl 801.60 11240 SCOTS SUPL CO INC supl 277.69 11241 SHOFF, MEAGAN M svc 1,365.00 11242 SLED SHED eq rpr 8.54 11244 THOMPSON RENTALS rent 350.00 11245 US BANK misc 7,156.07 11247 BUCK BRENDA mil 76.05 11248 GERHOLDT , PENNY mil 22.93 11249 GRAHAM ANGELA misc 266.19 11250 HOEPPNER MARSHA mil 304.01 11251 MILLER ANGELA misc 97.53 11252 PING, CHRISTINE supl 16.99 11253 POWERS, CORINNE mil 54.21 11254 RAMIREZ BOBBI mil 172.77 11255 SPEICHER WINDOLF ROBIN mil 121.10 299619 FIVE SEASONS MOBILE HOME rent 225.00 299621 AFLAC ins 2,234.02 299622 AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61 oth pay 753.48 299623 COMMUNITY HLTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 43.00 299624 COUNTRY VIEW ipers 2,153.16 299625 IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81 oth pay 630.26 299626 MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 547.00 299627 MINNESOTA CHILD SUPPORT PAYMENT CTR oth pay 322.20 299628 NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 4,865.00 299629 NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 1,072.50 299630 PECU oth pay 26,355.00 299631 TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238 oth pay 2,854.48 299633 ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC eq lse 228.36 299636 BCI HAWKEYE DIVISION supl 1,920.00 299637 BENNETT, LUDELL misc 12.95 299638 BENTON BLDG CTR eq 8.32 299640 BHC LANDFILL svc 84.47 299641 BUCHANAN CO SHERIFF svc 22.66 299642 C&C WELDING & SAND BLASTING eq 77.42 299643 C&S REAL ESTATE rent 500.00 299644 CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 9.18 299645 CF UTILITIES util 1,208.77 299648 CHRISTOPHERSON RENTALS rent 250.00 299649 CLARK PRINTING INC supl 215.94 299650 CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT misc 1.11 299652 COOK MICHAEL S rent 250.00 299653 COPPAGE, TIFFANY rent 275.00 299654 COURIER publ 51.89 299655 DENNIS HAGENOW PROPERTIES rent 180.00 299656 DES MOINES AREA COMM COLLEGE educ 200.00 299657 DOLLYS RENTAL rent 225.00 299658 DONS TRUCK SALES INC eq 50.00 299659 E CENTRAL IA COOP util 98.66 299660 ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO eq 58.79 299661 EVELAND JOHN rent 200.00 299662 FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC eq 185.08 299663 FISHER SCIENTIFIC svc 301.72 299664 GENERAL SHEET METAL WORKS INC eq rpr 68.00 299666 GLOBAL EQUIPMENT eq 5,670.48 299667 GROSSE STEEL CO eq 139.00 299668 HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC svc 3,000.00 299669 HALL & HALL ENGINEERS INC svc 5,605.75 299670 HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 450.00 299671 HILL , EDNA R rent 250.00 299672 IBM CORP maint 2,351.88 299673 IN THE LOOP PROPERTIES rent 310.00 299678 JAMIESON , JOHN D rent 200.00 299679 JAYTECH INC svc 1,024.15 299680 JC ENTERPRISES INC rent 450.00 299681 KOBLISKA VINCE M rent 225.00 299683 KW ELECTRIC INC svc 2,100.00 299684 KWIK TRIP EXTENDED NETWORK fuel 33.05 299685 LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC supl 2.50 299686 LARSON CONSTRUCTION CO, INC svc 132,833.32 299687 LARSON MANORS rent 200.00 299688 LEAHY RENTALS rent 225.00 299689 LINN CO svc 195.00 299692 MEDIACOM svc 75.90 299693 METRO INVESTMENTS rent 225.00 299694 MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 1,944.75 299696 NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 222.15 299698 OREILLY AUTO STORES prts 172.09 299699 PARKADE PRINTERS INC svc 296.28 299701 PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS ins 7,563.00 299703 PETERSON, AMANDA rent 350.00 299705 PIKORA, JOSHUA mil 61.62 299706 PRESERVE AT CROSSROADS rent 450.00 299707 PRESTIGE svc 277.10 299708 QUAIL PLACE rent 225.00 299709 QUALITY CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION rent 250.00 299710 QUILL CORP supl 50.75 299711 RAMSEY TRUCK AND AUTO REPAIR prts 754.88 299712 RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 237.50 299713 RYDELL CHEV INC prts 50.34 299714 SADLER POWER TRAIN INC prts 142.00 299715 SEAMLESS EXTERIOR INC svc 674.75 299716 SEBETKA, ANN rent 225.00 299717 SECURITAS SECURITY SVCS USA INC svc 1,699.45 299718 SHIRT SHACK supl 1,638.20 299719 SMITH, KIMBERLY K svc 258.00 299721 STAPLES ADVANTAGE supl 56.94 299722 STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 114.96 299723 STOKES WELDING prts 307.90 299724 STRUXTURE ARCHITECTS svc 2,153.90 299725 STUELKE ENTERPRISES rent 200.00 299728 TREASURER STATE OF IA svc 446.00 299729 US POLICE CANINE educ 100.00 299730 US POST OFFICE svc 134.29 299731 UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 79.00 299732 URBS DO IT BEST HDWRE prts 35.43 299734 US CELLULAR cell 630.15 299735 US CELLULAR cell 186.30 299737 VONDRACEK, MELVIN rent 250.00 299738 CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 42.18 299739 WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 94.90 299740 WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 164.95 299741 WERTJES UNIFORMS supl 348.25 299742 WICKHAM FRANK rent 200.00 299743 WITHAM AUTO CTR prts 127.53 299744 GIFFORD JUDI mil 128.39 299745 PRIDEAUX MIKE mil 102.96 299746 STEINMEYER SARAH mil 50.31 299747 WEILE-JONES, ANGELA svc 73.45 299748 WICKIZER, JASON educ 200.00 299749 PARMATER, JARED misc 246.25 GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND 11051 IPERS ipers 820.73 11199 IRS fed pay 412.48 11200 IA DEPT OF REV state pay 241.94 11201 IPERS ipers 820.73 11202 SSA fica 804.90 11245 US BANK misc 31.70 11248 GERHOLDT , PENNY mil 8.35 299620 US POST OFFICE svc 2,000.00 299629 NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 250.00 299632 YOUTH AND SHELTER SVCS INC svc 2,145.90 299646 CENTRAL IA JUV DET CTR svc 2,453.00 299674 IA MUNICIPALITIES WORKERS COMP ASSOC wk cmp 36,227.00 299690 LINN CO svc 200.00 299697 N IA JUV DET SVCS svc 95,290.22 COUNTY SERVICES FUND 11051 IPERS ipers 3,032.65 11199 IRS fed pay 2,074.50 11200 IA DEPT OF REV state pay 907.93 11201 IPERS ipers 3,032.65 11202 SSA fica 2,969.90 11203 CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY oth pay 18.00 11205 ACCESS SYSTEMS eq rpr 510.24 11238 RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC supl 174.05 299621 AFLAC ins 6.16 299625 IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81 oth pay 21.03 299626 MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 13.00 299628 NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 165.00 299630 PECU oth pay 25.00 RURAL BASIC FUND 11051 IPERS ipers 9,542.78 11199 IRS fed pay 5,088.49 11200 IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,019.52 11201 IPERS ipers 9,158.52 11202 SSA fica 6,958.98 299621 AFLAC ins 220.17 299626 MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 13.25 299628 NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 350.00 299629 NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 100.00 299630 PECU oth pay 3,130.00 299631 TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238 oth pay 554.00 SECONDARY ROADS FUND 11051 IPERS ipers 12,296.82 11199 IRS fed pay 8,254.39 11200 IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,625.10 11201 IPERS ipers 12,361.28 11202 SSA fica 12,075.32 11205 ACCESS SYSTEMS svc 718.00 11206 ACES svc 31.50 11207 ANTON SALES prts 725.00 11210 BDI eq 208.16 11220 E CENTRLA IA RURAL ELEC util 23.75 11222 G&K SERVICES svc 57.40 11231 MENARDS WLOO supl 52.14 11238 RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC spl 29.95 11243 SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL supl 129.28 11245 US BANK misc 638.12 299621 AFLAC ins 240.35 299623 COMMUNITY HLTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 13.00 299626 MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 19.00 299628 NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 440.00 299629 NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 25.00 299630 PECU oth pay 2,961.50 299631 TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238 oth pay 1,392.00 299634 AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL supl 86.90 299644 CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 126.08 299645 CF UTILITIES util 5.03 299658 DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 811.38 299665 CITY OF GILBERTVILLE util 68.54 299675 IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES eq 2,640.10 299677 JACOBSON SUPL supl 4,858.00 299682 KRUEGER AUTO & TRUCK VILLA INC prts 150.24 299685 LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC supl 404.57 299691 MAR-HAN INC supl 115.50 299694 MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 1,042.44 299695 MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO eq 1,290.23 299696 NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 237.87 299700 PAT MCGRATH CHEV mtr veh 39,204.00 299726 TCK TOOL SUPL supl 230.64 299727 THOMPSON TRUCK & TRAILER prts 69.14 RESOURCE/ENHANCE/PROTECT FUND 11223 INRCOG svc 3,500.00 299720 SNYDER & ASSOCIATES svc 2,530.00 JAIL COMMISSARY FUND 11051 IPERS ipers 135.21 11199 IRS fed pay 77.07 11200 IA DEPT OF REV state pay 20.05 11201 IPERS ipers 145.16 11202 SSA fica 149.26 11224 KEEFE SUPL CO supl 1,949.74 11229 MCKEE FOODS food 72.68 299702 PENNY MARKETING supl 146.00 CONSERVATION TRUST FUND 11245 US BANK misc 1,999.98 299704 PHEASANTS FOREVER supl 2,925.00 EMA RADIO SYSTEM-CAP FUND 11236 RACOM CORP svc 12,483.00 INSURANCE TRUST FUND 11195 NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS ins 3,586.80 11196 NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS ins 23,612.32 11204 PREFERRED ONE INS CO ins 99,078.47 SELF-INSURED/OFFICE EQ REP FUND 11205 ACCESS SYSTEMS eq rpr 44.38 FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND 11194 ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS flx sp 7,036.99 SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND 11051 IPERS ipers 585.37 11199 IRS fed pay 501.27 11200 IA DEPT OF REV state pay 223.79 11201 IPERS ipers 603.78 11202 SSA fica 620.82 E911 SERVICE COMMISSION 299635 AMERICAN TOWER CORP eq rent 1,941.18 299647 CENTURYLINK tel 1,700.18 299651 COLOFF MEDIA eq rent 1,800.00 299694 MID AMERICAN ENERGY eq rent 113.63 299733 US CELLULAR eq rent 2,400.00 EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND 11051 IPERS ipers 518.30 11199 IRS fed pay 380.43 11200 IA DEPT OF REV state pay 156.03 11201 IPERS ipers 518.30 11202 SSA fica 526.30 11203 CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY oth pay 1.00 299628 NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 50.00 299639 BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING svc 1,350.00 299654 COURIER publ 99.82 299692 MEDIACOM svc 135.90 299736 US CELLULAR cell 164.97 299738 CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 52.75 COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND 11051 IPERS ipers 3,717.84 11199 IRS fed pay 2,207.01 11200 IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,053.85 11201 IPERS ipers 3,828.62 11202 SSA fica 3,832.22 11203 CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY oth pay 1.00 11246 WELLMARK ins 8,909.43 299623 COMMUNITY HLTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 10.00 299626 MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 47.05 299628 NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 1,295.00 299629 NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 145.00 299630 PECU oth pay 1,653.00 299654 COURIER publ 76.37 299676 ISAC educ 170.00

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND 17786 ACCESSIBLE MED IA svc 5,908.50 17787 ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY food 868.60 17788 BCG DATA SVCS svc 6,788.34 17789 CREST HEALTHCARE SUPL supl 112.56 17790 EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 201.14 17791 FIX TIRE CO supl 15.18 17792 IOWA MEDICAID ENTERPRISE svc 63,103.46 17794 MARTIN BROS food/supl 11,324.23 17795 MED-PASS INC supl 66.87 17796 MENARDS CF supl 158.00 17797 NETWORK SVCS CO supl 709.97 17798 US BANK supl/svc/food 641.76 17799 US CELLULAR util 428.64 17800 YORE UNIFORM SHOP supl 287.52

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Justin Jacobsma of Williams & Company P.C., Le Mars, Iowa presented on his company’s audit found in the Black Hawk County Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the Year ending June 30, 2016. Jacobsma said it was an unmodified opinion, and no compliance or internal control issues were identified. They said a material weakness was found in internal control over financial reporting, but noted that this resulted from a high standard that is often difficult to achieve.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said gravel roads, especially in southern Black Hawk County, are very sloppy due to the recent thaw, because the ground below is still frozen and the melt can’t be absorbed. She said a few roads are closed due to high water, and may be found on her website. She was sending out the last batch of postcards notifying rural residents of the new ordinance on 911 signage. It will be 8-10 weeks before the new signs are installed, and it appears over 1,000 will be needed.

Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving said a hole was found in the employee parking lot at E. 7th and Lafayette, and upon investigation it was learned that there was a large void beneath. With the assistance of County Conservation and Secondary Roads, the area was excavated, rubble left behind from the building formerly on the site was removed and the hole was packed with rock. Another depression has been noted and will be opened in the spring.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held January 17, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 65,922.00 GENERAL BASIC 65,922.00 EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 30,258.00 GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL 30,258.00

The County Auditor’s REPORT OF FEES collected for the quarter ending December 31, 2016.

TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Dale Weber d/b/a Dale Weber Site Facility ID #68403 located in Poyner ‘S’ Township, Section thirty-six (36) in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B. The Black Hawk County Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for year ending June 30, 2016 as completed by Williams & Company P.C., Le Mars, Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Ben Delagardelle d/b/a Urban Services, Inc. gave his monthly Washburn Sanitary Sewer System update. He reviewed maintenance steps taken in November and December. In November he did a complete check of pump stations and made a few swift fixes. There were five service calls and three utility locates in November. In December there were four service calls and two locates. Current inventory: two new extremes, two rebuilt Extremes, seven rebuilt 2000s. He recommended purchasing more, since he likes to have a minimum of ten. Ten new pumps were purchased in March 2016.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LEASE AGREEMENT AMENDMENT between Black Hawk County, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and BMC Aggregates L.C., Elk Run Heights, IA extending the original term from 49 years to 99 years commencing November 24, 2009 through November 24, 2108 be approved, as recommended by Tony Thompson, Black Hawk County Sheriff.

Thompson said he negotiated an expansion of his training facility at the site, increasing it from 35 to nearly 100 acres.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the PROOF OF LOSS from American Bankers Insurance Company, Atlanta, GA in the amount of $10,700 for flood damages experienced at Panic Park, 5932 N. Union Road, Cedar Falls, IA be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Amanda Fesenmeyer, Administrative Aide/Insurance Liaison.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the PROOF OF LOSS from Pilot Flood Management, Mobile, AL in the amount of $15,000 for flood damages experienced at Black Hawk Park Office/Shop, 2410 W. Lone Tree Road, Cedar Falls, IA be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Amanda Fesenmeyer, Administrative Aide/Insurance Liaison.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, IT Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $12,582.56 for four (4) desktop computers, ten (10) laptops, and five (5) monitors for various County departments/offices. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

WHEREAS, §427.9 of the Code of Iowa states that recipients of federal supplementary security income of state supplementary assistance, and/or residents of health care facilities receiving payments from the Department of Human Services for the recipient’s care, are eligible for suspension of taxes, now therefore

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the taxes due and payable of the following persons, as indicated, including special assessments, and rates or charges, including interest, fees, and costs, in accordance with the provisions of §427.9 of the Code of Iowa, be and is hereby suspended:

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that future property taxes on property owned by the above-named person(s) will be suspended for such time as the person remains the owner of the parcels, and during the period the person receives assistance as described in §427.9 of the Code of Iowa

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Little to approve the PERSONNEL REQUISITION submitted for an Assistant County Attorney (full-time, replacement) effective January 24, 2017 as recommended by Brian Williams, County Attorney. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to approve the PERSONNEL REQUISITION submitted by the Board of Supervisors for a Human Resources Director (full-time, replacement), effective January 24, 2017 in order to begin the recruitment and selection process. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve Alternate #3 option (Complete Removal and Replacement) of the Geotechnical Engineering Report and East 5th Street Jail Parking Lot Evaluation provided by Terracon, Cedar Falls, IA, with an estimated cost of $500,000 as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Geving reviewed the situation, saying that the county hired Terracom in December 2015 to make a technical report. The report given last year gave three options: (1) a partial removal and replacement of a 45’x100’ area of the lot, which will not eliminate the risk of future settlement, but gives an opportunity for further evaluation. (2) Ground improvement, which would not provide a 100% elimination of risk. (3) Complete removal and replacement, which is their recommendation. Geving said the lot in that area has heavy traffic, and is where semis back up to the loading dock. He said specifications should be done by April, with a project completion date before June. He wanted this project completed before the jail security project begins, since jail staff would need an alternative means of entry to the facility. If it can’t be done that soon, he might suggest waiting a year on the parking lot. Schwartz said that there would be additional expense if hazardous material is found. Magsamen asked about funding. Finance Director Susan Deaton said $350,000 has been identified from the Inmate Room and Board Fund and $150,000 would come from reserves, which may be bolstered by underspent budgets at the end of FY17.

White said that twenty years ago a temporary fix was done and it lasted twenty years. He opposed spending $500,000 on it, especially since it’s possible the excavation will have to be extended into the street. Laylin said that the heavy traffic by heavy vehicles was an important factor.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, Magsamen.

NAYS: White. Resolution adopted.

After a recess, the Board held an FY18 BUDGET SESSION. Presentations were given by the County Libraries (request of $146,000), Northeast Iowa Foodbank ($40,000), and the UNI Local Food Program ($5,000).

Director Kevin Dill presented the VETERANS AFFAIRS budget, which shows a $40,000 decrease in expenditures. Veterans Affairs Commission Vice Chair Jeff Griffin gave a presentation proposing an increase of the director’s salary, considering the position’s scope of responsibility, new program initiatives instituted by Dill, and financial and performance metrics, comparing the position with its peers around the state and with other Black Hawk County officials. The proposal recommended a salary minimum of $62,205.25, a midpoint of $74,446.06 and a maximum of $86,686.86. Little and White agreed that Dill was doing an outstanding job, but said that salaries have to be balanced against the burden placed on property taxpayers. Schwartz said the millions of dollars that Dill has helped Black Hawk County veterans receive from the federal government should be considered as well. Laylin said that Black Hawk County salaries lag behind both the private sector and the public sector, and that sends a message to employees that they aren’t valued. Other current and former commission members, as well as representatives of area veterans’ organizations spoke in favor of the proposal. Dill emphasized that he wasn’t asking for a raise and didn’t know anything about the proposal.

The Board discussed GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS. Finance Director Deaton said that she had discussed options with Maggie Burger of Speer and Associates, the county’s bonding advisers, and said the Board may want to consider bonding for $1 million of the estimated $2 million needed for the jail security project, as well as other pending projects in the county’s five-year plan such as a new chiller, a new phone system and courthouse ceiling and lighting. She said a pre-levy resolution would be required before the budget is approved in order to tax for the retirement of the bonds starting in FY18. The Board discussed various options and decided by consensus to have an item on the Board agenda for January 31 that would allow a debt service levy for bonding up to $2.4 million, with the understanding that there would be no obligation to bond for that amount.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

_________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________

Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor