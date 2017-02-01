Waterloo, Iowa January 24, 2017
The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White.
Absent: None.
Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.
Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.
Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:
|COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND
|17786
|ACCESSIBLE MED IA
|svc
|5,908.50
|17787
|ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY
|food
|868.60
|17788
|BCG DATA SVCS
|svc
|6,788.34
|17789
|CREST HEALTHCARE SUPL
|supl
|112.56
|17790
|EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO
|food
|201.14
|17791
|FIX TIRE CO
|supl
|15.18
|17792
|IOWA MEDICAID ENTERPRISE
|svc
|63,103.46
|17794
|MARTIN BROS
|food/supl
|11,324.23
|17795
|MED-PASS INC
|supl
|66.87
|17796
|MENARDS CF
|supl
|158.00
|17797
|NETWORK SVCS CO
|supl
|709.97
|17798
|US BANK
|supl/svc/food
|641.76
|17799
|US CELLULAR
|util
|428.64
|17800
|YORE UNIFORM SHOP
|supl
|287.52
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Justin Jacobsma of Williams & Company P.C., Le Mars, Iowa presented on his company’s audit found in the Black Hawk County Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the Year ending June 30, 2016. Jacobsma said it was an unmodified opinion, and no compliance or internal control issues were identified. They said a material weakness was found in internal control over financial reporting, but noted that this resulted from a high standard that is often difficult to achieve.
RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said gravel roads, especially in southern Black Hawk County, are very sloppy due to the recent thaw, because the ground below is still frozen and the melt can’t be absorbed. She said a few roads are closed due to high water, and may be found on her website. She was sending out the last batch of postcards notifying rural residents of the new ordinance on 911 signage. It will be 8-10 weeks before the new signs are installed, and it appears over 1,000 will be needed.
Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving said a hole was found in the employee parking lot at E. 7th and Lafayette, and upon investigation it was learned that there was a large void beneath. With the assistance of County Conservation and Secondary Roads, the area was excavated, rubble left behind from the building formerly on the site was removed and the hole was packed with rock. Another depression has been noted and will be opened in the spring.
Moved by Little, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held January 17, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.
CONSENT AGENDA
White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.
- TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR
- The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.
|Transfer from Fund
|Amount
|Transfer to Fund
|Amount
|EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
|65,922.00
|GENERAL BASIC
|65,922.00
|EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
|30,258.00
|GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL
|30,258.00
- The County Auditor’s REPORT OF FEES collected for the quarter ending December 31, 2016.
- TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR
- The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Dale Weber d/b/a Dale Weber Site Facility ID #68403 located in Poyner ‘S’ Township, Section thirty-six (36) in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.
- The Black Hawk County Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for year ending June 30, 2016 as completed by Williams & Company P.C., Le Mars, Iowa.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
CONSENT AGENDA ENDS
Ben Delagardelle d/b/a Urban Services, Inc. gave his monthly Washburn Sanitary Sewer System update. He reviewed maintenance steps taken in November and December. In November he did a complete check of pump stations and made a few swift fixes. There were five service calls and three utility locates in November. In December there were four service calls and two locates. Current inventory: two new extremes, two rebuilt Extremes, seven rebuilt 2000s. He recommended purchasing more, since he likes to have a minimum of ten. Ten new pumps were purchased in March 2016.
Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LEASE AGREEMENT AMENDMENT between Black Hawk County, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and BMC Aggregates L.C., Elk Run Heights, IA extending the original term from 49 years to 99 years commencing November 24, 2009 through November 24, 2108 be approved, as recommended by Tony Thompson, Black Hawk County Sheriff.
Thompson said he negotiated an expansion of his training facility at the site, increasing it from 35 to nearly 100 acres.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the PROOF OF LOSS from American Bankers Insurance Company, Atlanta, GA in the amount of $10,700 for flood damages experienced at Panic Park, 5932 N. Union Road, Cedar Falls, IA be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Amanda Fesenmeyer, Administrative Aide/Insurance Liaison.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the PROOF OF LOSS from Pilot Flood Management, Mobile, AL in the amount of $15,000 for flood damages experienced at Black Hawk Park Office/Shop, 2410 W. Lone Tree Road, Cedar Falls, IA be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Amanda Fesenmeyer, Administrative Aide/Insurance Liaison.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, IT Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $12,582.56 for four (4) desktop computers, ten (10) laptops, and five (5) monitors for various County departments/offices. Motion carried.
White moved the following resolution seconded by Little.
WHEREAS, §427.9 of the Code of Iowa states that recipients of federal supplementary security income of state supplementary assistance, and/or residents of health care facilities receiving payments from the Department of Human Services for the recipient’s care, are eligible for suspension of taxes, now therefore
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the taxes due and payable of the following persons, as indicated, including special assessments, and rates or charges, including interest, fees, and costs, in accordance with the provisions of §427.9 of the Code of Iowa, be and is hereby suspended:
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that future property taxes on property owned by the above-named person(s) will be suspended for such time as the person remains the owner of the parcels, and during the period the person receives assistance as described in §427.9 of the Code of Iowa
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Moved by White, seconded by Little to approve the PERSONNEL REQUISITION submitted for an Assistant County Attorney (full-time, replacement) effective January 24, 2017 as recommended by Brian Williams, County Attorney. Motion carried.
Moved by Little, seconded by White to approve the PERSONNEL REQUISITION submitted by the Board of Supervisors for a Human Resources Director (full-time, replacement), effective January 24, 2017 in order to begin the recruitment and selection process. Motion carried.
Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve Alternate #3 option (Complete Removal and Replacement) of the Geotechnical Engineering Report and East 5th Street Jail Parking Lot Evaluation provided by Terracon, Cedar Falls, IA, with an estimated cost of $500,000 as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.
Geving reviewed the situation, saying that the county hired Terracom in December 2015 to make a technical report. The report given last year gave three options: (1) a partial removal and replacement of a 45’x100’ area of the lot, which will not eliminate the risk of future settlement, but gives an opportunity for further evaluation. (2) Ground improvement, which would not provide a 100% elimination of risk. (3) Complete removal and replacement, which is their recommendation. Geving said the lot in that area has heavy traffic, and is where semis back up to the loading dock. He said specifications should be done by April, with a project completion date before June. He wanted this project completed before the jail security project begins, since jail staff would need an alternative means of entry to the facility. If it can’t be done that soon, he might suggest waiting a year on the parking lot. Schwartz said that there would be additional expense if hazardous material is found. Magsamen asked about funding. Finance Director Susan Deaton said $350,000 has been identified from the Inmate Room and Board Fund and $150,000 would come from reserves, which may be bolstered by underspent budgets at the end of FY17.
White said that twenty years ago a temporary fix was done and it lasted twenty years. He opposed spending $500,000 on it, especially since it’s possible the excavation will have to be extended into the street. Laylin said that the heavy traffic by heavy vehicles was an important factor.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, Magsamen.
NAYS: White. Resolution adopted.
After a recess, the Board held an FY18 BUDGET SESSION. Presentations were given by the County Libraries (request of $146,000), Northeast Iowa Foodbank ($40,000), and the UNI Local Food Program ($5,000).
Director Kevin Dill presented the VETERANS AFFAIRS budget, which shows a $40,000 decrease in expenditures. Veterans Affairs Commission Vice Chair Jeff Griffin gave a presentation proposing an increase of the director’s salary, considering the position’s scope of responsibility, new program initiatives instituted by Dill, and financial and performance metrics, comparing the position with its peers around the state and with other Black Hawk County officials. The proposal recommended a salary minimum of $62,205.25, a midpoint of $74,446.06 and a maximum of $86,686.86. Little and White agreed that Dill was doing an outstanding job, but said that salaries have to be balanced against the burden placed on property taxpayers. Schwartz said the millions of dollars that Dill has helped Black Hawk County veterans receive from the federal government should be considered as well. Laylin said that Black Hawk County salaries lag behind both the private sector and the public sector, and that sends a message to employees that they aren’t valued. Other current and former commission members, as well as representatives of area veterans’ organizations spoke in favor of the proposal. Dill emphasized that he wasn’t asking for a raise and didn’t know anything about the proposal.
The Board discussed GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS. Finance Director Deaton said that she had discussed options with Maggie Burger of Speer and Associates, the county’s bonding advisers, and said the Board may want to consider bonding for $1 million of the estimated $2 million needed for the jail security project, as well as other pending projects in the county’s five-year plan such as a new chiller, a new phone system and courthouse ceiling and lighting. She said a pre-levy resolution would be required before the budget is approved in order to tax for the retirement of the bonds starting in FY18. The Board discussed various options and decided by consensus to have an item on the Board agenda for January 31 that would allow a debt service levy for bonding up to $2.4 million, with the understanding that there would be no obligation to bond for that amount.
On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.
_________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________
Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor