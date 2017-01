Area Students Earn Degrees

The following area students earned college degrees following the conclusion of the Fall 2016 term:

Allen College

La Porte City: Jenni Dulin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Hawkeye Community College

Dysart: Justin Barker, Truck Driving & Transportation Training; Noah Dobson, CNC Machine Set-Up Specialist & CNC Machining Technology; Jade Handley, Administrative Assistant, Executive Assistant & Office Assistant

Gilbertville: Kelsey Weber, Digital Mass Media

La Porte City: Kyle Ansley, Advanced Welding; Colton Dietrick, Industrial Equipment Maintenance; Timothy Elliott, Industrial Equipment Maintenance; Trent Fleck, Machine Maintenance, Industrial Equipment Maintenance & Industrial Automation Technology; Wendy Orr, Advanced Welding; Amanda Trimble, Veterinary Assisting with Honors; Trevor Weber, Liberal Arts.