Amos John Turner

John Amos Turner, 92, of Waterloo died Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at La Porte City Specialty Care. He was born May 3, 1924 in Paola, Kansas the son of William Arthur and Ruby (Clapham) Turner. He was a 1942 graduate of Waterloo East High School. He married Wanda Jacobs on June 5, 1949 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; she preceded him in death in November of 1983.

Amos worked as an Industrial Engineer for Rath Packing Company. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was a member of the Waterloo AMVETS Post #19, Waterloo Elks Club, Waterloo Bowling Association, Rath Management Club and Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church.

He is survived by a daughter, Teri Klockner of La Porte City; four grandchildren, Carrie (Chad) Walker of Cedar Rapids, Hollie (Nate) Hegdahl of La Porte City, Jennie (Corey) Lorenzen of La Porte City, Michael Turner of Lebanon, Tennessee; seven great grandchildren, Cameron, Casey and Coleman Walker, Henry and Haylee Hegdahl and Ty and Lily Lorenzen.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife; a son, Bob Turner; a son-in-law, Paul Klockner; two brothers, Chuck and Ralph Turner and three sisters, Margaret Fetters, Jane Niedert and Hazel Geist.

Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2017 at Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Waterloo AMVETS Post #19, Evansdale AMVETS Post #31 and the Iowa National Guard Honors Detail. Public visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2016 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also one hour before the service at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church.

