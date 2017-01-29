The City of La Porte will hold a special election on February 7, 2017 to fill the city council seat vacated by David Williams.

The polls will be open from 7:00 AM until 8:00 PM on Election Day, February 7th. Voting is limited to those voters who reside within the city limits of La Porte City.

Absentee Ballots are now available at the Election Office, Room 210 of the Courthouse at 316 E. 5th St., Waterloo, IA 50703. Ballots may be voted there 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday-Friday, through Monday, February 6th. To vote by mail, send an absentee ballot request form (found at www.sos.iowa.gov or www.co.black-hawk.ia.us) to the Election Office at the above address and a ballot will be mailed to you. Absentee ballot request forms must be received in the Election Office by the deadline of 5:00 PM, Friday, February 3rd, or no ballot will be mailed.

Voters may submit a request for an absentee ballot by email or fax. Domestic voters must also mail the original signed copy of their request to the auditor. If mailed the original request must be postmarked by the Friday before the election and received by the time the polls close on election day. Overseas voters do not have to send their original requests. All electronic requests must include an image of the voter’s written signature.

Pre-paid return postage is provided for all ballots returned by mail to the Election Office. A mailed ballot received after February 7 must be postmarked on or before February 6, or it WILL NOT be counted. Postmarks are not always affixed by the Post Office, so mail your absentee ballot early enough so that it arrives by Election Day. Even if the ballot is postmarked on time, mailed ballots must also be received in the Election Office by the deadline of noon on Monday, February 13 or they will not be counted.

Persons who are admitted to hospitals and Health Care Facilities (HCF) within three days of the election (Saturday February 4 through Election Day, February 7) may make a request by telephone to the Election Office (319-833-3007) and an absentee ballot will be delivered to them. On Election Day the telephone request must be made at least four hours prior to the 8:00 PM close of the polls. These ballots will be personally delivered to the voter at the hospital or HCF by two election officials who will assist the voter in voting (if requested) and return the sealed, voted ballot to the Election Office to be counted on Election Day.

Absentee ballots MAY NOT be turned in at a polling place except to be surrendered and voided, in which case the voter would vote in person at the polling place. Hand-delivered ballots need to be taken to the Election Office by 8:00 PM on Election Day, February 7. Persons who did not receive or have lost their absentee ballots will be provided the option of voting provisional ballots at the polls.

Voter Pre-Registration Deadlines. The last day to pre-register at the Election Office for this election is Friday, January 27 before 5:00 PM. Any new or moved voter who registers before the deadline will not be required to show proof of residence and identity at the polls. Following the deadline and on Election Day, new and moved voters will be processed using the requirements of Election Day Registration and must provide proof of residence and identity. Voter registration forms may be found at www.sos.iowa.gov or www.co.black-hawk.ia.us. Regular Election Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

Election Day Registration. A person who is eligible to register to vote may do so on Election Day at the polling place for the precinct in which the person lives. The person must complete a voter registration form, sign an oath, and provide acceptable proof of both identity and residence. The most common example of an acceptable form of identity and residence is an Iowa driver’s license that is not expired and shows the person’s address on Election Day. Other acceptable forms of identity may be found at www.sos.iowa.gov or www.co.black-hawk.ia.us.

Online Registration. Voters with valid Iowa driver’s licenses or non-operator IDs may register to vote online through the Iowa Secretary of State’s website: www.sos.iowa.gov.

If you are unsure where you are supposed to vote, go to the Elections Page of the county website at www.co.black-hawk.ia.us, or use the Iowa Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.iowa.gov , where users may select “Find Your Voting Location” and/or “Am I Registered to Vote?”

For questions, contact the Election Office at 319-833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us. The location is Room 210 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th St, Waterloo, 50703.