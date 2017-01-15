2017 Senior Spotlight: Maci McLaughlin

Parents’ Name: Gregg and Jodi McLaughlin

Hometown: La Porte City

Birthday: Nov. 13, 1998

Favorite color: Purple

Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy

Favorite Movie: Step Brothers

Favorite restaurant: Carlos O’Kelly’s

Favorite class: Anything with Wigg or Bostian

Hobbies/Activities: Run and paint

What is your most embarrassing moment at Union High School? When my dog showed up at the school to pay me a visit.

What is your favorite memory from high school? Sitting mat side during team duals to witness the boys take a championship title.

My biggest pet peeve is: When people interrupt me or others.

Who are the most influential people in your life? My brother and my cousins

What will you miss most about high school? Having someone that makes me lunch.

Where do you see yourself in 20 years? Hopefully graduated and married but that involves having a boyfriend.

What is the best thing about being a senior? Being one step closer to graduating

What are your post-high school plans? Go to Hawkeye Community College to get my gen eds, then transfer to a four year college to become a high school history teacher.

Your best advice to underclassmen? Don’t wish high school away; it’ll be gone before you know it.