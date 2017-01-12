2017 Senior Spotlight: Kaeli Block
Parents’ Name: Thatcher and Tera Block
Hometown: La Porte City
Birthday: Nov. 22, 1998
Favorite color: Purple
Favorite TV show: One Tree Hill
Favorite Movie: Love and Basketball
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse
Favorite class: English
Hobbies/Activities: Basketball
My biggest pet peeve is: Loud chewers
Who are the most influential people in your life? My parents
What will you miss most about high school? Game nights
Where do you see yourself in 20 years? Coaching college basketball
What is the best thing about being a senior? Late ins
What are your post-high school plans? Attend Waldorf University for wellness and sports management and play basketball
Your best advice to underclassmen? You never know who is watching.