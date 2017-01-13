2017 Senior Spotlight: Destiny Brockway

Parents’ Name: Danelle and Dean Brockway

Hometown: Dysart

Birthday: Apr. 11, 1999

Favorite color: Black

Favorite TV show: Friends

Favorite Movie: Tangled

Favorite restaurant: Carlos O’Kelly’s

Favorite class: Business Publications

Hobbies/Activities: Work at Hy-Vee, cheer, and play with my dogs

What is your most embarrassing moment at Union High School? Running into a door divider freshman year

What is your favorite memory from high school? Prom 2017 and graduation

Who are the most influential people in your life? Kayleen Glenn, my parents, and Fasha Newton

What will you miss most about high school? Being a cheerleader for the Knights

Where do you see yourself in 20 years? Working in a hospital with a degree in nursing

What is the best thing about being a senior? College classes

What are your post-high school plans? Go to Hawkeye Community College to get my RN then transfer to a four year college

Your best advice to underclassmen? Enjoy high school; it goes by way too fast!