2017 Senior Spotlight: Destiny Brockway
Parents’ Name: Danelle and Dean Brockway
Hometown: Dysart
Birthday: Apr. 11, 1999
Favorite color: Black
Favorite TV show: Friends
Favorite Movie: Tangled
Favorite restaurant: Carlos O’Kelly’s
Favorite class: Business Publications
Hobbies/Activities: Work at Hy-Vee, cheer, and play with my dogs
What is your most embarrassing moment at Union High School? Running into a door divider freshman year
What is your favorite memory from high school? Prom 2017 and graduation
Who are the most influential people in your life? Kayleen Glenn, my parents, and Fasha Newton
What will you miss most about high school? Being a cheerleader for the Knights
Where do you see yourself in 20 years? Working in a hospital with a degree in nursing
What is the best thing about being a senior? College classes
What are your post-high school plans? Go to Hawkeye Community College to get my RN then transfer to a four year college
Your best advice to underclassmen? Enjoy high school; it goes by way too fast!