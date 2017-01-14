2017 Senior Spotlight: Connor Sherwin

Parents’ Name: Brad and Tracey Sherwin

Hometown: Waterloo

Birthday: Aug.12, 1998

Favorite color: Black

Favorite Movie: Now You See Me

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

Favorite class: Spanish

Hobbies/Activities: Video games

What is your most embarrassing moment at Union High School? Band

What is your favorite memory from high school? Band

My biggest pet peeve is: Freshmen

Who is the most influential in your life? My dog

What will you miss most about high school? Band

Where do you see yourself in 20 years? Binge watching television series professionally

What is the best thing about being a senior? Graduating

What are your post-high school plans? Go to Hawkeye Community College

Your best advice to underclassmen? Don’t stand where people walk.